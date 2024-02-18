Listen Live
Daytona 500 Postponed Until Monday

Published on February 18, 2024

DAYTONA, FL — NASCAR announced that “The Great American Race” will be pushed back to Monday given the rainy conditions in Florida Sunday morning.

NASCAR Cup Series Daytona 500

Source: James Gilbert / Getty

The announcement means that the XFinity Series race, the United Rentals 300 will be moved to Monday as well. Given the new schedule the United Rentals 300 will begin at 11 a.m. on Monday, with the green flag flying on the Daytona 500 at 4 p.m.

The pre-race performance by Pitbull was cancelled, he has agreed to return to perform next year.

When the race does finally get underway it will be Team Penske’s Joey Logano in the poll position. Last year’s winner, Memphis native Ricky Stenhouse Jr. will be starting 35 for tomorrow’s race. His victory last year was a part of the longest Daytona 500 in NASCAR history.

This is the first time since 2012 that the full race has had to be postponed.

