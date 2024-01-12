Which Free Agent Could the Colts Replace?

Indianapolis- Indianapolis Colts General Manager Chris Ballard and Rookie Quarterback Anthony Richardson met with the Indianapolis media on Thursday for an end of the year press conference.

Richardson took the podium first, answering a number of questions about his shoulder injury, his rookie season and his play style. Despite the injury, the 21-year-old signal caller said he is not changing his physical playstyle but will be smarter when it comes to getting down and his instincts.

When Ballard took the podium, it was a number of questions involving the defense, free agents, and a look to the future. Ballard did not say if free agents like Michael Pittman Jr., Grover Stewart, Kenny Moore, and Julian Blackmon would be back with the team.

On Friday’s edition of the Wake-Up Call with Kevin and Andy, Joel A. Erickson and Greg Rakestraw were in agreement on who, if any, of the big four free agents could be replaced.

“Probably Julian Blackmon,” Rakestraw said, “Again, I’m not sure what the market is going to be for him. I think there’s a chance that all four guys are back, that’s kind of Chris (Ballard)’s M.O. You have to acknowledge that injuries have played a part in virtually every season he has been here. You’ve got Rodney Thomas; you’ve got Nick Cross.”

Kevin posed the same question to Joel Erickson.

“It’s probably Blackmon,” the IndyStar reporter said, “We just saw Rodney McCleod do that role pretty well the year before. If I remember right, he was making 1.77 million a year. I think that’s the easiest spot. You have to get a veteran, we kind of seen that with them trying to get Nick Cross in that role.”

In Mock Draft season, the Colts have had a number of offensive and defensive players mocked to them at the 15th overall pick. This includes the two Alabama DBs Terrion Arnold and Kool-Aid McKinstry. On the offensive side, mocks show Georgia Tight End Brock Bowers coming to the Circle City and Florida State Wide Receiver Keon Coleman.

Other notable free agents for Indianapolis include Quarterback Gardner Minshew, Running Back Zack Moss, and Punter Rigoberto Sanchez.

The Colts are projected to have the fifth highest salary cap in 2024, at just north of $72 million.

The Colts missed the playoffs for the third straight season and were win and in for the second time in three years, going back to the final game in Jacksonville in 2021.