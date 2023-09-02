Indiana High School Football Final Scores From Friday Night | Week 3

Looking for Friday nights High School football final scores? Look no further!
Below you will find the final score to every central Indiana football matchup that happened on Friday night!
Anderson 26, Richmond 3
Beech Grove 30, Speedway 22
Ben Davis 62, Pike 0
Bishop Chatard 14, Roncalli 7
Brebeuf Jesuit 44, Mishawaka Marian 31
Brownsburg 35, Franklin Central 21
Carmel 39, Detroit King – MI. 0
Cascade 63, Edgewood 2
Cathedral 35, Penn 6
Center Grove 34, Louisville Trinity – KY. 7
Columbus North 35, Southport 6
Danville 28, Lebanon 26
Delta 21, Shelbyville 14
Fishers 48, Noblesville 22
Franklin 26, Perry Meridian 20 OT
Greenwood 43, Martinsville 28
New Palestine 30, Yorktown 22
Plainfield 31, Mooresville 15
Ritter 40, Purdue Poly 19
Scecina 36, Covenant Christian 22
Warren Central 49, North Central 17
Indianapolis Washington 8, Christel House Manual 2
Westfield 28, Zionsville 27
Western Boone 42, Crawfordsville 14
Thank you for visiting our page to receive Indiana High School football score information!
