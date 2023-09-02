Indiana High School Football Final Scores From Friday Night | Week 3

Looking for Friday nights High School football final scores? Look no further!

Below you will find the final score to every central Indiana football matchup that happened on Friday night!

Anderson 26, Richmond 3

Beech Grove 30, Speedway 22

Ben Davis 62, Pike 0

Bishop Chatard 14, Roncalli 7

Brebeuf Jesuit 44, Mishawaka Marian 31

Brownsburg 35, Franklin Central 21

Carmel 39, Detroit King – MI. 0

Cascade 63, Edgewood 2

Cathedral 35, Penn 6

Center Grove 34, Louisville Trinity – KY. 7

Columbus North 35, Southport 6

Danville 28, Lebanon 26

Delta 21, Shelbyville 14

Fishers 48, Noblesville 22

Franklin 26, Perry Meridian 20 OT

Greenwood 43, Martinsville 28

New Palestine 30, Yorktown 22

Plainfield 31, Mooresville 15

Ritter 40, Purdue Poly 19

Scecina 36, Covenant Christian 22

Warren Central 49, North Central 17

Indianapolis Washington 8, Christel House Manual 2

Westfield 28, Zionsville 27

Western Boone 42, Crawfordsville 14

Thank you for visiting our page to receive Indiana High School football score information!