ESPN: Taylor Given Tuesday Deadline for Trade

INDIANAPOLIS — The top running back for the Indianapolis Colts has a deadline on his trade request.
ESPN says Jonathan Taylor has been given until Tuesday to secure a trade, after being granted permission to do so by the organization this week.
At least six teams are interested in signing Taylor, reports ESPN. The Colts, however, are only interested in a high-value trade, which could be something similar to a first-round draft pick or draft picks worth something similar.
Taylor requested a trade last month after contract negotiations with Indianapolis seemed to hit a brick wall. Taylor wants an extension and more money compared to his rookie contract. He’s currently on the last year of that contract.
The All-Pro running back has not participated in preseason practice or games so far. Taylor is on the physically unable to perform list.
