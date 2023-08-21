Purdue Coach Ryan Walters On Upcoming Season

It’s a new era for the Purdue Boilermakers football team as the season creeps closer and closer.

Leading that new era for the Black and Gold will be former Illinois defensive coordinator Ryan Walters, who was hired to replace the outgoing Jeff Brohm as the Boilermakers head football coach. Walters inherits a team that were Big Ten West Champions in 2022, and made an appearance in the Big Ten Championship Game, where they lost to the undefeated #2-ranked Michigan Wolverines 43-22.

While it was a fairly successful season for the Boilermakers, it is time to move forward. Brohm is now the head coach at his alma mater in Louisville, and in his place is Walters, who will make his coaching debut against Fresno State on September 2nd. During Monday’s edition of The Ride With JMV, Coach Walters hopped on the show and spoke about the challenge his team faces in that matchup.

“One thing I know about Fresno and the pride they take down there in the Valley is playing tough, playing physical, playing their brand of football. They don’t shy away from competition; they thrive in games like these.”

Walters also spoke about his specialty, the defense.

“I think we’ve got the makings to be really good. We’re big up front, we’ve got great pass rushers, we’ve got a middle linebacker that can go sideline to sideline, we’ve got experienced safety’s that have brains, that are physical in the run game, we went out and got corners that can cover and that will show up in the run game as well. So we’ve got the makings, I think we’ve got the scheme, and we’ve got the attitude to go do something special and play good defense.”

Check out JMV’s conversation with Purdue head coach Ryan Walters below, and tune into The Ride With JMV weekdays from 3-6pm on 93.5/107.5 The Fan!