Past Number One Overall Picks In The NFL Draft

Published on April 10, 2024

Indianapolis Colts v New York Giants

Source: Jim McIsaac / Getty

The first overall picks in the NFL draft hold a prestigious position in football history.

Schools like Notre Dame, USC, Oklahoma, and Georgia have produced 5 first overall picks each,

Notable selections that you can expect to see on our list below are Joe Burrow from LSU, Baker Mayfield from Oklahoma, Myles Garrett from Texas A&M and many more,

The two most coveted positions by plers that have been chosen number one overall has been quarterback and defensive end.

Take a look below at Past Number One Overall Picks In The NFL Draft!

1. Bryce Young | 2023 | QB

Green Bay Packers v Carolina Panthers Source:Getty

Drafted by: Carolina Panthers

College: Alabama

2. Travon Walker | 2022 | DE

Baltimore Ravens v Jacksonville Jaguars Source:Getty

Drafted by: Jacksonville Jaguars

College: Georgia

3. Trevor Lawrence | 2021 | QB

Sports Contributor Archive 2023 Source:Getty

Drafted by: Jacksonville Jaguars

College: Clemson

4. Joe Burrow | 2020 | QB

Cincinnati Bengals v Cleveland Browns Source:Getty

Drafted by: Cincinnati Bengals

College: LSU

5. Kyler Murray | 2019 | QB

Arizona Cardinals v San Francisco 49ers Source:Getty

Drafted by: Arizona Cardinals

College: Oklahoma

6. Baker Mayfield | 2018 | QB

Cleveland Browns v Tampa Bay Buccaneers Source:Getty

Drafted by: Cleveland Browns

College: Oklahoma

7. Myles Garrett | 2017 | DE

Chicago Bears v Cleveland Browns Source:Getty

Drafted by: Cleveland Browns

College: Texas A&M

8. Jared Goff | 2016 | QB

Los Angeles Rams v Tampa Bay Buccaneers Source:Getty

Drafted by: Los Angeles Rams

College: California

9. Jameis WInston | 2015 | QB

NFL: OCT 04 Panthers at Buccaneers Source:Getty

Drafted by: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

College: Florida St.

10. Jadeveon Clowney | 2014 | DE

Tennessee Titans vs Houston Texans Source:Getty

Drafted by: Houston Texans

College: South Carolina

11. Eric Fisher | 2013 | OT

Kansas City Chiefs v New Orleans Saints Source:Getty

Drafted by: Kansas City Chiefs

College: Central Michigan

12. Andrew Luck | 2012 | QB

Indianapolis Colts v New York Giants Source:Getty

Drafted by: Indianapolis Colts

College: Stanford

13. Cam Newton | 2011 | QB

New Orleans Saints v Carolina Panthers Source:Getty

Drafted by: Carolina Panthers

College: Auburn

14. Sam Bradford | 2010 | QB

NFL: OCT 31 Vikings at Bears Source:Getty

Drafted by: St. Louis Rams

College: Oklahoma

15. Matthew Stafford | 2009 | QB

NFL: SEP 13 Lions at Saints Source:Getty

Drafted by: Detroit Lions

College: Georgia

16. Jake Long | 2008 | OT

Miami Dolphins v Denver Broncos Source:Getty

Drafted by: Miami Dolphins

College: Michigan

17. JaMarcus Russell | 2007 | QB

Oakland Raiders QB JaMarcus Russell... Source:Getty

Drafted by: Oakland Raiders

College: LSU

18. Mario Williams | 2006 | DE

Football - NFL - Texans vs. Redskins Source:Getty

Drafted by: Houston Texans

College: NC State

19. Alex Smith | 2005 | QB

San Francisco 49ers v Denver Broncos Source:Getty

Drafted by: San Francisco 49ers

College: Utah

20. Eli manning | 2004 | QB

Pittsburgh Steelers v New York Giants Source:Getty

Drafted by: San Diego Chargers

College: Ole Miss

21. Carson Palmer | 2003 | QB

Detroit Lions at Cincinnati Bengals - August 16, 2003 Source:Getty

Drafted by: Cincinnati Bengals

College: USC

22. David Carr | 2002 | QB

Houston Texans v Philadelphia Eagles Source:Getty

Drafted by: Houston Texans

College: Fresno State

23. Michael VIck | 2001 | QB

Atlanta Falcons v Seattle Seahawks Source:Getty

Drafted by: Atlanta Falcons

College: Virginia Tech

24. Courtney Brown | 2000 | DE

Courtney Brown #92 Source:Getty

Drafted by: Cleveland Browns

College: Penn State

25. Tim Couch | 1999 | QB

FBN-BROWNS-VIKINGS-COUCH Source:Getty

Drafted by: Cleveland Browns

College: Kentucky

26. Peyton Manning | 1998 | QB

Indianapolis Colts v Washington Redskins Source:Getty

Drafted by: Indianapolis Colts

College: Tennessee

For the rest of the list [CLICK HERE] to see it on lineup.com.

