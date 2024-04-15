Colts on the Clock: Top 10 Colts Prospects Ahead of 2024 Draft

With the NFL Draft less than two weeks away we started a new series that focuses on the Top 10 draft prospects that have been mocked to the Colts at No. 15 and/or could be available when the Colts’ turn arrives.

Obviously, some are more likely than others but we’ve taken a dive on 10 players the Colts could draft at No. 15, giving some background on each as well as a sliding scale of 1-10 of the likelihood their name is called when the Colts’ pick is in.

We call is: Colts on the Clock!

(This list will update as we unveil more players ahead of the NFL Draft on Thursday, April 25)