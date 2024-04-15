Colts on the Clock: Top 10 Colts Prospects Ahead of 2024 Draft

With the NFL Draft less than two weeks away we started a new series that focuses on the Top 10 draft prospects that have been mocked to the Colts at No. 15 and/or could be available when the Colts’ turn arrives.
Obviously, some are more likely than others but we’ve taken a dive on 10 players the Colts could draft at No. 15, giving some background on each as well as a sliding scale of 1-10 of the likelihood their name is called when the Colts’ pick is in.
We call is: Colts on the Clock!
(This list will update as we unveil more players ahead of the NFL Draft on Thursday, April 25)
1. Brock BowersSource:Getty
Position: Tight End
College: Georgia
Height: 6’3″
Weight: 243
Projected: Top-10
Our breakdown of Bowers: https://omny.fm/shows/the-wake-up-call-with-kb-and-andy-podcast/4-11-colts-on-the-clock-brock-bowers
2. Terrion ArnoldSource:Getty
Position: Cornerback
College: Alabama
Height: 6’0″
Weight: 189
Projected: Top-15
Our breakdown of Arnold: https://omny.fm/shows/the-wake-up-call-with-kb-and-andy-podcast/4-12-colts-on-the-clock-terrion-arnold
3. Quinyon MitchellSource:Getty
Position: Cornerback
College: Toledo
Height: 6’0″
Weight: 195
Projected: Top-20
Our breakdown of Mitchell: https://omny.fm/shows/the-wake-up-call-with-kb-and-andy-podcast/4-15-colts-on-the-clock-quinyon-mitchell