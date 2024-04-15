Listen Live
Sports

Colts on the Clock: Top 10 Colts Prospects Ahead of 2024 Draft

Published on April 15, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Super Bowl LVIII Previews

Source: Perry Knotts / Getty

With the NFL Draft less than two weeks away we started a new series that focuses on the Top 10 draft prospects that have been mocked to the Colts at No. 15 and/or could be available when the Colts’ turn arrives.

Obviously, some are more likely than others but we’ve taken a dive on 10 players the Colts could draft at No. 15, giving some background on each as well as a sliding scale of 1-10 of the likelihood their name is called when the Colts’ pick is in.

We call is: Colts on the Clock!

(This list will update as we unveil more players ahead of the NFL Draft on Thursday, April 25)

1. Brock Bowers

Ole Miss v Georgia Source:Getty

Position: Tight End

College: Georgia

Height: 6’3″

Weight: 243

Projected: Top-10

Our breakdown of Bowers: https://omny.fm/shows/the-wake-up-call-with-kb-and-andy-podcast/4-11-colts-on-the-clock-brock-bowers

2. Terrion Arnold

Alabama v Auburn Source:Getty

Position: Cornerback

College: Alabama

Height: 6’0″ 

Weight: 189 

Projected: Top-15

Our breakdown of Arnold: https://omny.fm/shows/the-wake-up-call-with-kb-and-andy-podcast/4-12-colts-on-the-clock-terrion-arnold

3. Quinyon Mitchell

NFL Combine Source:Getty

Position: Cornerback

College: Toledo

Height: 6’0″

Weight: 195

Projected: Top-20

Our breakdown of Mitchell: https://omny.fm/shows/the-wake-up-call-with-kb-and-andy-podcast/4-15-colts-on-the-clock-quinyon-mitchell

Leave a Reply

Trending
Super Bowl LVIII Previews 3 items
Sports  |  Marc Dykton

Colts on the Clock: Top 10 Colts Prospects Ahead of 2024 Draft

Indianapolis Colts v Arizona Cardinals
Sports  |  James Adams

Will Andrew Luck Ever Be In The Colts Ring Of Honor?

Houston Texans v Indianapolis Colts
Sports  |  Kevin Bowen

Colts Give Contract Extension To DeForest Buckner

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 25 Texas A&M at LSU
Sports  |  Marc Dykton

The Colts Are Hosting LSU WR Malik Nabers on Thursday…But Why?

Sports  |  Kurt Darling

Schertz Declines Big Pay Raise From ISU, Takes Bigger One At Saint Louis

93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close