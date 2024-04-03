T.J. McConnell: Finalist For Annual Twyman-Stokes Teammate of the Year award

T.J. McConnell, one of the most selfless players on the Indiana Pacers, is being recognized for being a great teammate.

The veteran point guard is one of 12 finalists for Twyman-Stokes Teammate of the Year award for the 2023-24 season, as voted on by a panel of league executives.

And there will be a new winner for the first time in three years after Jrue Holiday won it in three of the past four seasons — including the last two.

According to the NBA, the annual honor recognizes the player deemed the best teammate based on selfless play, on- and off-court leadership as a mentor and role model to other NBA players, and commitment and dedication to team.

This award, which has been given out annually since 2013, is particularly meaningful because the winner is voted on by the players. There are six finalists from both conferences.

The other finalists: