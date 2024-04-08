Listen Live
Pacers owner Herb Simon elected to Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2024

Published on April 7, 2024

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: NOV 21 Air Force Reserve Hall of Fame Tip-Off - Tennessee v North Carolina

Herb Simon, Hall of Famer.

The Indiana Pacers owner since 1983 has been elected to the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame. It was officially announced Saturday morning in Glendale, Ariz. at the men’s Final Four. Winners were informed of the news on April 1.

Other members of the Class of 2024:

Vince Carter, Chauncey Billups, Seimone Augustus, Bo Ryan, Doug Collins, Jerry West, Michael Cooper, Walter Davis, Charles Smith, Dick Barnett, Harley Redin and Michele Timms.

This comes just a few months after Simon was named a first-time nominee for the Hall of Fame. Then, at Indy’s All-Star Weekend in February, he was announced as a finalist for the contributor category — along with Doug Collins and Jerry West.

Scott Agness 12 year pacers beat writer helps us with Pacers

The enshrinement ceremony will be held on Saturday, Aug. 17 in Springfield, Mass.

Simon, 89, bought the Pacers with his late brother, Mel, $11 million and has now owned the franchise for 40 years.

This adds to a spectacular year for Simon, a businessman and longtime owner of Pacers Sports & Entertainment — which also includes the Mad Ants, Fever, Pacers Gaming and Pacers Foundation.

Next up, the Pacers should reach the postseason for the first time since 2020 — and then the Fever have the No. 1 overall selection in the WNBA Draft on April 15.

“I’ve been in it a long time at this thing and the beautiful thing is I still enjoy it,” Simon said a few years ago. “And I really believe it’s a team for the community also. I’m very sensitive to the community and being responsible to our community that’s been very supportive of us.”

Before the season, he chose to sell an additional 15% equity of Pacers Sports & Entertainment to Steven Rales.

