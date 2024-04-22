Analyzing Colts Draft Scenarios, Including Trades

INDIANAPOLIS – Draft week is here.

After months and months of waiting, the 2024 Draft will commence on Thursday, with the Colts holding the 15th overall pick.

Let’s examine potential Colts draft scenarios:

Scenario A

-No. 15: CB-Quinyon Mitchell (Toledo)

-No. 46: WR-Troy Franklin (Oregon)

-No. 82: DE-Chris Braswell (Alabama)

As the board starts to fall on Thursday night, there might be more of a question of if Mitchell gets all the way to No. 15. Many believe he’s the top cornerback in the draft and that’s clearly the most immediate need for the Colts, or the position most in question.

Franklin would provide the Colts a strong resume with big play ability, averaging 17.1 yards per catch last season and hauling in a Pac-12 leading 14 touchdowns, and 9 the year prior. The Colts want more yards after catch and Franklin certainly has some history in that area.

Playing opposite Dallas Turner at Alabama, Braswell had 8.0 sacks and 10.5 tackles for loss last season. Braswell excels with his first step off the snap, and that’s always something Chris Ballard is looking for in edge rushers.

This scenario would cross off the biggest need on each side of the ball with the first two picks, and have a premium focus on limiting explosive plays (Mitchell and Braswell) and trying to create more (Franklin).

Scenario B

-No. 15: WR-Brian Thomas Jr. (LSU)

-No. 46: CB-Max Melton (Rutgers)

-No. 82: S-Dadrion Taylor-Demerson (Texas Tech)

Tall (6-3) and fast (4.33 40-yard dash) is the name of the game with Brian Thomas Jr., and he backed that up by leading college football with 17 receiving touchdowns last year. Thomas Jr. showcased plenty of over the top ability in tracking and hauling in deep balls for Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels.

What Melton might lack in size (5-10, 187), he made up for in his ball production of 30 passes defensed and 8 interceptions over the last 3 years (34 games). Melton could be viewed as a potential slot corner down the road for Kenny Moore. The size of Melton though would be a major question mark for Chris Ballard, but the young cornerback does have a longer wingspan to help make up for that.

Similar to Melton, Taylor-Demerson is not a menacing safety with his height, but he can fly and was around the ball a whole lot the last 3 years. Remember, Julian Blackmon was re-signed for just one year, so the Colts future at safety is very much up in the air.

This is our “cross off the top three needs” scenario. Entering the draft, these 3 positions are probably where the Colts have the most questions, so here’s the top 3 picks going to them.

Scenario C (trade up)

-No. 8: WR-Malik Nabors (LSU)

-No. 82: CB-Kamari Lassiter (Georgia)

Well, here’s something Chris Ballard has never done.

Under this scenario, the Colts make a significant trade up to get above the Bears and select the electric Nabors while giving up their 2nd round pick. Speed and explosion is the name of the game for Nabers and that’s a jolt the pass catching group for Anthony Richardson could certainly use.

In Round 3, the Colts come back and try to address their biggest immediate need with an SEC cornerback.

Two selections in the top-100 would be far from a normal Chris Ballard haul, but this draft would be all about Nabers and what he would mean for Anthony Richardson’s future. If you want direct support for Richardson with a big swing for the fence, here you go.

Scenario D (trade down)

-No. 22 (from Philly): DB-Cooper DeJean (Iowa)

-No. 46: WR-Malachi Corley (Western Kentucky)

-No. 53 (from Philly): LB-Edgerrin Cooper (Texas A&M)

-No. 82: OT-Blake Fisher (Notre Dame)

Well, doesn’t this one scream Chris Ballard? A trade down with a familiar team nets an additional second-round pick. Remember, the Colts enter the draft with just 7 selections, which is a smaller number than Ballard usually operates with in a draft.

In DeJean you would be getting a really unique defensive chess piece, one that is very enticing in matching up with today’s pass-happy offensive personnel.

Corley is all about the yards after catch ability, hence the intrigue with that type of wideout joining Indy’s room.

Some might view Cooper and a linebacker pick too early for Round 2, but the depth there is definitely a question as E.J. Speed heads into a contract year.

Fisher, an Avon product, was a promising tackle prospect entering college, but didn’t quite live up to all that hype. He still had a nice 3-year run at Notre Dame, and brings an athletic frame to work with after 26 starts at right tackle.