Colts Round 2 Pick Recap: Texas Wideout Adonai Mitchell

INDIANAPOLIS – Chris Ballard got bag to his normal drafting on Friday night.

With the 52nd overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, the Colts took Texas wide receiver Adonai Mitchell in Round Two.

Here are 3 takeaways on Mitchell:

1. Banking On Athleticism

In drafting Adonai Mitchell, the Colts are dipping back into their normal style of drafting under Chris Ballard, with a super testing athlete that didn’t have eye-popping production in college. Mitchell stands 6-2 and 205 pounds and ran 4.34 40-yard dash. After playing at Georgia for two years, Mitchell then transferred to Texas. In 35 career games, Mitchell recorded 93 catches for 1,405 yards for 18 touchdowns. He did have a Big-12 leading 11 touchdowns and 845 yards last year at Texas. Again, Mitchell put up impressive testing numbers in the explosive categories. He figures to be an outside wideout at the next level. Mitchell was not known as a yards after catch guy in college, which is an ingredient the Colts need upgrading. The route tree was mostly down the field for Mitchell.

2. Chris Ballard Returns To Trade Back Mode

Entering the draft with just 7 picks, it would have been stunning had Chris Ballard not try and add more picks. And Ballard did that on Friday moving back from No. 46 to No. 52 with the Panthers, getting back No. 142 and No. 155. No wide receivers went from the Colts original selection (No. 46) to this one at No. 52. Unlike a Josh Downs from last year, Mitchell didn’t up crazy numbers in college, but he was known for timely catches. In his freshman year at Georgia he caught a touchdown in the national title game (Alabama). As a sophomore at Georgia, he caught touchdowns in both the national semifinal (Ohio State) and national title (TCU). Shane Steichen and Reggie Wayne both attended Mitchell’s Pro Day, so clearly they believe development can happen with the 21-year-old..

3. Help For Anthony Richardson

Further support for Anthony Richardson was always a necessary goal in this year’s draft. And that’s where a pick at wideout comes in handing for trying to give Richardson pass catching weapons he can grow with over the years. Richardson will be just 24 years old when Michael Pittman’s new contract ends, so you need to keep stockpiling at wideout. It will be interesting to see what a Mitchell selection means for a guy like Alec Pierce, as both have some similar build and testing numbers. Richardson and Mitchell are both 21 years old, born 3.5 months apart.