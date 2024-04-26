Listen Live
Every Pick From Round One Of The 2024 NFL Draft

Published on April 26, 2024

NFL: APR 25 2024 Draft

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Day 1 of the 2024 NFL Draft that is being hosted in Detroit brought excitement and anticipation to MANY football fans.

The event attracted thousands of fans to Detroit, creating a vibrant atmosphere in the city and showcasing the enthusiasm for football in the region.

The draft signaled a historic moment for quarterbacks, with six QBs chosen in the top 12 picks of the first round, setting the stage for an intriguing season ahead.

Take a look below at every pick from round 1 of the 2024 NFL Draft.

1. Caleb Williams | QB | Chicago Bears

NFL: APR 25 2024 Draft Source:Getty

2. Jayden Daniels | QB | Washington Commanders

NFL: APR 25 2024 Draft Source:Getty

3. Drake Maye | QB | New England Patriots

NFL: APR 25 2024 Draft Source:Getty

4. Marvin Harrison Jr. | WR | Arizona Cardinals

NFL: APR 25 2024 Draft Source:Getty

5. Joe Alt | OT | Los Angeles Chargers

Notre Dame v Stanford Source:Getty

6. Malik Nabers | WR | New York Giants

NFL: APR 25 2024 Draft Source:Getty

7. JC Latham | OT | Tennessee Titans

2024 NFL Draft - Round 1 Source:Getty

8. Michael Penix Jr. | QB | Atlanta Falcons

Washington v USC Source:Getty

9. Rome Odunze | WR | Chicago Bears

2024 NFL Draft - Round 1 Source:Getty

10. J.J. McCarthy | QB | Minnesota Vikings (via trade with New York Jets)

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: JAN 08 CFP National Championship - Michigan vs Washington Source:Getty

11. Olu Fashanu | OT | New York Jets (via trade with Minnesota)

Penn State v Maryland Source:Getty

12. Bo Nix | QB | Denver Broncos

Vrbo Fiesta Bowl - Liberty v Oregon Source:Getty

13. Brock Bowers | TE | Las Vegas Raiders

Ole Miss v Georgia Source:Getty

14. Taliese Fuaga | OT | New Orleans Saints

Oregon State v Oregon Source:Getty

15. Laiatu Latu | DE | Indianapolis Colts

2024 NFL Draft - Round 1 Source:Getty

16. Byron Murphy II | DT | Seattle Seahawks

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 11 Texas at TCU Source:Getty

17. Dallas Turner | OLB | Minnesota Vikings (via trade from Jacksonville)

2024 NFL Draft - Round 1 Source:Getty

18. Amarius Mims | OT | Cincinnati Bengals

Ball State v Georgia Source:Getty

19. Jared Verse | DE | Los Angeles Rams

Florida State v Florida Source:Getty

20. Troy Fautanu | OT | Pittsburgh Steelers

Washington v USC Source:Getty

21. Chop Robinson | DE | Miami Dolphins

West Virginia v Penn State Source:Getty

22. Quinyon Mitchell | CB | Philadelphia Eagles

2024 NFL Draft - Round 1 Source:Getty

23. Brian Thomas | WR | Jacksonville Jaguars (via trade with Minnesota through Cleveland from Houston)

2024 NFL Draft - Round 1 Source:Getty

24. Terrion Arnold | CB | Detroit Lions (via trade with Dallas)

2024 NFL Draft - Round 1 Source:Getty

25. Jordan Morgan | OT | Green Bay Packers

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 25 Arizona at Arizona State Source:Getty

26. Graham Barton | OT | Tampa Bay Buccaneers

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 12 Virginia Tech at Duke Source:Getty

27. Darius Robinson | DE | Arizona Cardinals (from Houston)

2024 NFL Draft - Round 1 Source:Getty

28. Xavier Worthy | WR | Kansas City Chiefs (via trade with Buffalo)

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: DEC 02 Big 12 Championship Game - Texas vs Oklahoma State Source:Getty

29. Tyler Guyton | OT | Dallas Cowboys (via trade from Detroit)

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 23 Oklahoma at Cincinnati Source:Getty

30. Nate Wiggins | CB | Baltimore Ravens

Clemson v South Carolina Source:Getty

31. Ricky Pearsall | WR | San Francisco 49ers

Georgia v Florida Source:Getty

32. Xavier Legette | WR | Carolina Panthers (via trade with Buffalo through Kansas City)

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 02 Duke's Mayo Classic - North Carolina vs South Carolina Source:Getty

