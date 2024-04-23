Will the Colts actually select Brock Bowers if he’s available?

On Thursday night the Indianapolis Colts will hopefully add another offensive playmaker to support Anthony Richardson. Michael Pittman Jr. and Jonathan Taylor are the only proven playmakers. Josh Downs had a solid rookie season and the Colts are expecting big things from him in year two.

Adding a security blanket like Brock Bowers can really aid Richardson’s development and help protect him. Two things that Colts General Manager Chris Ballard made sure everyone was aware of in his pre-draft press conference last week.

“When you’ve got a young quarterback – you’ve got to protect him. That’s one, which I think we did a pretty good job last year and I think we’ll continue to do well. Tony (Sparano Jr.) has done a really good job with that group. We’ve got a pretty talented group of o-linemen. You want to continue to add playmakers around him. Being able to sign Pitt (Michael Pittman Jr.) back, having Jonathan (Taylor) now fully healthy coming into the offseason. He looks really good. I expect him to have a really big year. Putting more players around him is what you always want to do. Watching (Josh) Downs take another step, have (Alec) Pierce take another step. Those are going to be important for us to have success.” Chris Ballard stated last Friday.

I have already laid out what kind of talent, traits, and things that Bowers can add to the Colts offense.

The questions that fans should be asking now are:

Does Brock Bowers make it to fifteen?

Will Chris Ballard be willing to trade back if there is a team that wants him to receive more picks?

Would the Colts consider trading up a couple spots to draft him if he’s a top player on their board?

We have heard from Ballard three different times since the loss to the Houston Texans. His post-season media availability, combine media availability, and last week’s pre-draft media availability.

Chris Ballard on Jelani Woods

“We were expecting good things from him, but he’s been hurt since this new coaching staff came in the door. For Jelani, it’s a big year for him. He’s got to stay healthy and let’s see where he can go. The biggest thing is getting him healthy. He really never got a chance to show this staff who he was. He was hurt from the get-go. He has some chronic issues going on with his hamstring. He needs to get healthy and get ready to go.”

Chris Ballard on Will Mallory

“I thought (Will) Mallory – again, he’s another one that has to stay healthy. But when healthy, he’s a real threat as a receiving tight end – he is. He’s fast. He’s a good athlete. He can run. He’s really good after the catch. Those are good things.”

Chris Ballard Entering the 2023-2024 Season

“We’re excited about (Drew) Ogletree. I think you know our thoughts on Ogletree. We’ve always thought highly (of him). It was a big loss last year. We think (Will) Mallory – that was exciting to see him get healthy and show the flashes that he showed. (Kylen) Granson – Granson is a good football player. Every staff that has come in and every quarterback that has come in has liked him. I know the world paints a bleak picture here, but I don’t think it’s as bleak as the world makes it out to be.”

Ballard did not comment at the end of the season on Andrew Ogletree because of his domestic violence investigation. He did reveal last Friday that he is off the exempt list and is back with the team. The only real comment Ballard made was when he was asked if he’s comfortable with what they learned from the investigation.

“Yes, absolutely. Absolutely comfortable with it.”

It’s certainly a fascinating discussion because of the investments that the Colts have in the tight end room. Often times when people say teams have two quarterbacks, then you have no quarterback. Can that statement be applied to the Colts tight ends? Perhaps.

At the end of the day, it will come down to what Shane Steichen believes his football team needs most. A cornerback to cover the explosive receivers now in the division or add an explosive playmaker to help develop, and protect, Anthony Richardson.

