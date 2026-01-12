Who Are The Colts Free Agents In 2026?

INDIANAPOLIS – As the Colts “run it back” for another offseason, the list of free agents (and even guys entering the final years of their contracts) creates some interesting conversations.

You have two big-ticketed free agents in QB-Daniel Jones and WR-Alec Pierce, although the 2026 roster decisions can’t stop there after a 5th straight season without the postseason.

Let’s examine the list of the Colts 2026 unrestricted free agents:

1. QB-Daniel Jones (Age: 28) Source:Getty QB-Daniel Jones (Age: 28): Unfortunately for Daniel Jones, that torn Achilles in early December cost him quite a bit of money. But the Colts still are bullish on his return in 2026, so expect that to happen with the regime staying together in Indy. Of course, what the Jones new contract looks like is a question. That franchise tag (projected for $46 million) is too rich for a guy coming off a torn Achilles, right? How lengthy of a deal do the Colts feel giving Jones? Will the guarantees be north of $50 million?

2. WR-Alec Pierce (Age: 25) Source:Getty WR-Alec Pierce (Age: 25): What a contract year it was for Pierce. The Colts have to retain him. Period. If the Colts are nervous about a really competitive open market for Pierce, then slap the franchise tag ($28 million) on him. He’s worth it to this football team. If the Colts are having a debate about a 2nd contract for Pierce or a 3rd contract for Michael Pittman Jr, ($29 million cap hit in 2026, the final year of his 2nd contract), there’s no debate for me. It’s Pierce.

3. TE-Mo Alie-Cox (Age: 32) Source:Getty TE-Mo Alie-Cox (Age: 32): The longest tenured Colts player not named Luke Rhodes? Alie-Cox, who joined the team in 2017, returned to the Colts last offseason on a one-year deal. With Tyler Warren leading the tight end unit, Alie-Cox fell in order, much more adequately, on the positional depth chart. His blocking prowess, still at the age of 32, would make him fine to bring back on a minimal deal.

4. TE-Drew Ogletree (Age: 27) Source:Getty TE-Drew Ogletree (Age: 27): The Colts staff has always had some intrigue with Ogletree. He played a consistent role, mostly in that TE3 spot behind Warren and Alie-Cox. I could see Ogletree returning.

5. RT-Braden Smith (Age: 29) Source:Getty RT-Braden Smith (Age: 29): A neck injury ended Smith’s 8th season with the Colts in early December. While Smith has been a very quality draft pick/starter at right tackle, this had a “pass of the torch” feel to it entering the 2025 season. Fourth-round pick Jalen Travis seemed to fill in adequately for Smith. I could see the Colts treating this like Ryan Kelly/Tanor Bortolini or Will Fries/Matt Goncalves from last year, assuming Smith, who turns 30 in March, still wants to play.

6. C-Danny Pinter (Age: 29) Source:Getty C-Danny Pinter (Age: 29): A 5th round pick in 2020, Pinter has hung around in a depth role. The Colts needed Pinter to start one game for Tanor Bortolini (concussion) this past season. If Pinter is good with a depth ask/competing for a roster spot, then I could see a return.

7. DE-Kwity Paye (Age: 27) Source:Getty DE-Kwity Paye (Age: 27): Despite playing all 17 games, Paye had a super underwhelming contract year, finishing with 4.0 sacks (88th in the NFL), 6 tackles for loss (123rd in the NFL) and 9 quarterback hits (94th in the NFL). Those are some ugly numbers, given he didn’t miss a game, and was making more than $13 million in a contract year as a former first-round pick. And, as we will note for all defensive guys, Chris Ballard was adamant this side of the ball needs to get younger and faster.

8. DE-Samson Ebukam (Age: 30) Source:Getty DE-Samson Ebukam (Age: 30): The Colts had a lot relying on Ebukam in returning to full health/production after tearing his Achilles. Ebukam’s production was similar to Paye, with the veteran missing 3 games due to a knee injury. A return of Chris Ballard is good for all players he’s brought in and the GM complimented Ebukam pre knee injury for what he brought in 2025. But moving on from Paye/Ebukam has merit, although new bodies will be needed. And, as we will note for all defensive guys, Ballard was adamant this side of the ball needs to get younger and faster.

9. DE-Tyquan Lewis (Age: 28) Source:Getty DE-Tyquan Lewis (Age: 28): After back-to-back offseasons of 1-year re-signs, Lewis then inked a 2-year re-sign back in March 2024, with Gus Bradley still coordinating him. When healthy, Lewis is a nice depth piece rotating in. Anything more than that 8 years into his career is probably too much of an ask. And, as we will note for all defensive guys, Chris Ballard was adamant this side of the ball needs to get younger and faster.

10. DT-Neville Gallimore (Age: 28) Source:Getty DT-Neville Gallimore (Age: 28): In retooling some of their defensive tackle depth, the Colts added Gallimore in free agency from the Rams. He was a nice rotational body. The Colts will have a new defensive line coach in 2025, but a return of Lou Anarumo would probably be good news for a Gallimore return. And, as we will note for all defensive guys, Chris Ballard was adamant this side of the ball needs to get younger and faster.

11. DT-Eric Johnson II (Age: 27) Source:Getty DT-Eric Johnson II (Age: 27): You don’t get too many cases like Johnson II—a former Colts draft pick, who goes to another team and then returns. But that’s what happened, with Johnson, as he played 131 defensive snaps in 12 games. If the Colts wanted to dress an extra big body on game day, Johnson would often be that guy. And, as we will note for all defensive guys, Chris Ballard was adamant this side of the ball needs to get younger and faster.

12. LB-Germaine Pratt (Age: 29) Source:Getty LB-Germaine Pratt (Age: 29): With Lou Anarumo history, Pratt joined the Colts after spending the first month of the season with the Raiders. Pratt became the clear starter next to Zaire Franklin, after the Colts had several bodies playing there in September. Given the Anarumo history, is Pratt a strong return candidate? Is Franklin, as he carries a hefty price tag, at the age of 30? And, as we will note for all defensive guys, Chris Ballard was adamant this side of the ball needs to get younger and faster.

13. S-Nick Cross (Age: 24) Source:Getty S-Nick Cross (Age: 24): Cross is one of the toughest free agents to gauge. Since being a young 2022 draft pick, Cross was always thought to be a developmental guy. His arrow is pointing much more in the up direction after starting the last two years. But can the Colts really afford to pay two safeties notable money, with Cam Bynum signed last year? And, as we will note for all defensive guys, Chris Ballard was adamant this side of the ball needs to get younger and faster.