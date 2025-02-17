Listen Live
Top 18 IndyCar Wives & Girlfriends of the 2025 Season

Top 18 IndyCar Wives & Girlfriends Of 2026 Season

Published on February 17, 2025

Top 18 IndyCar Wives & Girlfriends Of 2025 Season

Source: @irisjooondahl/Instagram

Top 18 IndyCar Wives & Girlfriends of the 2025 Season

The world of IndyCar racing is as much about speed, strategy, and skill as it is about the community that supports it.

Among the vibrant IndyCar scene, the wives and girlfriends of the drivers play a significant role in this high-speed lifestyle.

They not only stand as pillars of support for their partners but also contribute their unique charm, talents, and energy to the IndyCar family.

These women are more than just spectators.

Whether it’s cheering from the pit lane, organizing events, or connecting with fans through social media, their presence adds a personal and heartfelt dimension to the sport.

Many bring their own professional expertise and talents to the table, creating a well-rounded synergy that shines both on and off the track.

The fast-paced demands of IndyCar racing extend beyond the circuit, and navigating life at such breakneck speed requires resilience and adaptability.

The ability of these women to balance the challenges of intense race schedules with personal and professional goals is a testament to their dedication.

For some, the need for speed is not only something their partners live for but a passion they share, infusing excitement into their roles within the racing world.

This year’s group of IndyCar wives and girlfriends brings together inspiring stories, captivating personalities, and deep connections to the sport.

While staying rooted in their own identities, they serve as steadfast supporters, motivators, and confidants, embodying grace and strength amidst the thrills and pressures of racing.

Take a look below at the Top 18 IndyCar Wives & Girlfriends of the 2025 season.

1. Vikky Schaffner | Girlfriend to Kyle Kirkwood

2. Caterina Masseti Zannini | Girlfriend to Callum Illot

3. Emma Davies Dixon | Married to Scott Dixon

4. Gabriella Gilrowski | Girlfriend to Christian Lundgaard

5. Amymarie Gaertner | Girlfriend to Conor Daly

6. Ashley Newgarden | Married to Josef Newgarden

7. Carmen Veekay | Married to Rinus Veekay

8. Lissie Mackintosh | Girlfriend to Marcus Armstrong

9. Courtney Force | Married to Graham Rahal

10. Riley Flynn | Girlfriend to Colton Herta

11. Iris Jooon Dahl | Married to Marcus Ericsson

12. Emille Rosenqvist | Married to Felix Rosenqvist

13. Karly McLaughlin | Married to Scott McLaughlin

14. Kelly Rossi | Married to Alexander Rossi

15. Renay Ferrucci | Married to Santino Ferrucci

16. Maria Cofer | Girlfriend to Christian Rasmussen

17. Katelyn Larson | Married to Kyle Larson

18. Adriana Henao | Fiance to Helio Castroneves

