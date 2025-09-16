Listen Live
NFL Week 3 Power Rankings: Teams Rise and Fall Amid Early-Season Drama

Published on September 16, 2025

NFL Week 3 power rankings from 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan

The NFL season is in full swing, and Week 3 power rankings offer a deeper glimpse into which teams are thriving and which are struggling to meet expectations. With two weeks of action in the books, the league’s landscape is beginning to take shape, but surprises remain around every corner.

What makes these rankings so fascinating is the rapid movement—teams that started strong are solidifying their positions, while others are scrambling to recover from early missteps. Injuries, breakout performances, and coaching adjustments are already playing pivotal roles in shaping the standings.

Each week, we’ll analyze team performances, diving into key factors like offensive efficiency, defensive toughness, and how well teams are adapting to challenges. It’s not just about wins and losses—it’s about how teams are positioning themselves for long-term success.

The beauty of NFL power rankings lies in their volatility. A team that stumbled early can climb the ranks with a statement win, while preseason favorites might find themselves slipping if they fail to adjust. It’s a constant battle to stay ahead in a league where every week matters.

Take a look below at my NFL Week 3 Power Rankings: Teams Rise and Fall Amid Early-Season Drama.

1. Philadelphia Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles v Baltimore Ravens Source:Getty

Week 1 Rank: 1

Week 3 Rank: 1

Why they’re here: The Eagles narrowly defeated the Chiefs, showcasing a balanced team effort. Jalen Hurts connected with DeVonta Smith for key plays, while the defense, led by rookie Andrew Mukuba, made game-changing stops.

2. Buffalo Bills

NFL: DEC 10 Bills at Chiefs Source:Getty

Week 1 Rank: 4

Week 3 Rank: 2

Why they’re here: Buffalo dominated the Jets with a strong defensive performance, allowing just one trip past midfield in 53 minutes. Josh Allen led a ground-heavy attack despite a brief injury scare.

3. Baltimore Ravens

Baltimore Ravens v Houston Texans Source:Getty

Week 1 Rank: 3

Week 3 Rank: 3

Why they’re here: The Ravens rebounded from a Week 1 loss with a solid win over the Browns. While Derrick Henry fumbled again, Baltimore dominated the fourth quarter to seal the victory.

4. Green Bay Packers

Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers Source:Getty

Week 1 Rank: 5

Week 3 Rank: 4

Why they’re here: Green Bay’s defense, led by Micah Parsons, has been stellar, holding opponents to low scores. Jordan Love’s offense showed flashes despite injuries on the offensive line.

5. los Angeles Chargers

NFL: DEC 01 Chargers at Falcons Source:Getty

Week 1 Rank: 8

Week 3 Rank: 5

Why they’re here: The Chargers’ defense dominated the Raiders, forcing three interceptions. Justin Herbert played well, but the run game remains inconsistent.

6. Kansas City Chiefs

NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Bears at Chiefs Source:Getty

Week 1 Rank: 2

Week 3 Rank: 6

Why they’re here: The Chiefs’ offense is struggling without playmakers, putting too much pressure on Patrick Mahomes. The defense has improved, but tough games lie ahead.

7. Los Angeles Rams

Green Bay Packers v Los Angeles Rams Source:Getty

Week 1 Rank: 11

Week 3 Rank: 7

Why they’re here: Matthew Stafford led a second-half surge to beat the Titans. The Rams’ defense has allowed just one touchdown in two games, making them a tough opponent.

8. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NFL: APR 25 Buccaneers First Round Draft Pick Pick Source:Getty

Week 1 Rank: 12

Week 3 Rank: 8

Why they’re here: Baker Mayfield led a gritty comeback against Houston, but injuries to key players like Luke Goedeke and Calijah Kancey could impact their momentum.

9. Detroit Lions

Green Bay Packers v Detroit Lions Source:Getty

Week 1 Rank: 6

Week 3 Rank: 9

Why they’re here: The Lions bounced back with a 52-point explosion against the Bears. Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams shined, silencing critics after a poor Week 1.

10. Washington Commanders

Dallas Cowboys v Washington Commanders Source:Getty

Week 1 Rank: 14

Week 3 Rank: 10

Why they’re here: Jayden Daniels’ knee injury raises concerns for Washington, whose offensive line has struggled. The defense faces a tough test against Maxx Crosby and the Raiders next.

11. Indianapolis Colts

Green Bay Packers v Indianapolis Colts - NFL Preseason 2025 Source:Getty

Week 1 Rank: 24

Week 3 Rank: 11

Why they’re here: The Colts are off to a hot start, with Daniel Jones and rookie Tyler Warren leading the offense. A win over Tennessee could push them to 3-0.

12. Denver Broncos

Denver Broncos v Los Angeles Chargers Source:Getty

Week 1 Rank: 10

Week 3 Rank: 12

Why they’re here: Denver’s defense faltered in a loss to the Colts, allowing 473 yards. Missed opportunities in the red zone and penalties cost them the game.

13. San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco 49ers v Miami Dolphins Source:Getty

Week 1 Rank: 15

Week 3 Rank: 13

Why they’re here: Despite Brock Purdy’s injury, the 49ers won with backup Mac Jones. The defense remains a strong point, keeping opponents in check.

14. Cincinnati Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals v Washington Commanders - NFL Preseason 2025 Source:Getty

Week 1 Rank: 9

Week 3 Rank: 14

Why they’re here: The Bengals won despite Joe Burrow’s toe injury. Backup Jake Browning threw three interceptions but managed to lead a comeback victory.

15. Atlanta Falcons

Tennessee Titans v Atlanta Falcons - NFL Preseason 2025 Source:Getty

Week 1 Rank: 19

Week 3 Rank: 15

Why they’re here: Atlanta’s defense dominated Minnesota, forcing six sacks and four turnovers. Rookies like Jalon Walker and James Pearce Jr. are making an impact.

16. Seattle Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks v San Francisco 49ers Source:Getty

Week 1 Rank: 25

Week 3 Rank: 16

Why they’re here: Kenneth Walker III powered the Seahawks to a win over Pittsburgh. The defense, led by Byron Murphy II, stepped up in a big way.

17. Pittsburgh Steelers

Pittsburgh Steelers vs Philadelphia Eagles Source:Getty

Week 1 Rank: 7

Week 3 Rank: 17

Why they’re here: The Steelers’ defense has been porous, allowing 30+ points in two games. Aaron Rodgers and the offense failed to capitalize on opportunities.

18. Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys Los Angeles Rams Joint Practice Source:Getty

Week 1 Rank: 30

Week 3 Rank: 18

Why they’re here: Dallas edged out the Giants in overtime, thanks to Brandon Aubrey’s clutch field goals. The defense struggled to contain big plays.

19. Minnesota Vikings

NFC Wild Card Playoffs: Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Rams Source:Getty

Week 1 Rank: 18

Week 3 Rank: 19

Why they’re here: J.J. McCarthy’s struggles continued, and now he’s sidelined with an ankle injury. The Vikings’ run defense also faltered against Atlanta.

20. Arizona Cardinals

Kansas City Chiefs v Arizona Cardinals - NFL Preseason 2025 Source:Getty

Week 1 Rank: 16

Week 3 Rank: 20

Why they’re here: The Cardinals narrowly avoided a collapse against Carolina. Bryce Young exposed defensive weaknesses, but Arizona held on for the win.

21. Houston Texans

Tennessee Titans v Houston Texans Source:Getty

Week 1 Rank: 20

Week 3 Rank: 21

Why they’re here: Houston’s offense showed flashes but lacked consistency. Special teams provided a spark, but the defense couldn’t hold off Tampa Bay late.

22. Las Vegas Raiders

Oakland Raiders v New Orleans Saints Source:Getty

Week 1 Rank: 17

Week 3 Rank: 22

Why they’re here: Geno Smith’s three interceptions doomed the Raiders against the Chargers. The offense struggled to find rhythm, despite a strong defensive effort.

23. Jacksonville Jaguars

Jacksonville Jaguars v Detroit Lions Source:Getty

Week 1 Rank: 26

Week 3 Rank: 23

Why they’re here: Trevor Lawrence battled through two interceptions but couldn’t secure a win. The offense needs to improve its connection with key players.

24. New York Jets

New York Jets v Green Bay Packers - NFL Preseason 2025 Source:Getty

Week 1 Rank: 22

Week 3 Rank: 24

Why they’re here: The Jets’ offense sputtered against Buffalo, with Justin Fields leaving due to a concussion. The defense struggled to stop the run.

25. Chicago Bears

Chicago Bears v Washington Commanders Source:Getty

Week 1 Rank: 13

Week 3 Rank: 25

Why they’re here: The Bears were dismantled by Detroit, allowing 15 plays of 10+ yards. Caleb Williams and the offense couldn’t overcome defensive lapses.

26. New York Giants

New York Giants v Cleveland Browns Source:Getty

Week 1 Rank: 23

Week 3 Rank: 26

Why they’re here: Russell Wilson’s 450-yard game wasn’t enough to beat Dallas. Missed opportunities in overtime leave the Giants in a tough spot.

27. New England Patriots

New England Patriots Training Camp Source:Getty

Week 1 Rank: 28

Week 3 Rank: 27

Why they’re here: Drake Maye rebounded with a strong performance, but penalties and special teams issues nearly cost the Patriots their win over Miami.

28. Cleveland Browns v Philadelphia Eagles – NFL Preseason 2025

Cleveland Browns v Philadelphia Eagles - NFL Preseason 2025 Source:Getty

Week 1 Rank: 21

Week 3 Rank: 28

Why they’re here: The Browns’ offense faltered, and the defense couldn’t contain Baltimore. Joe Flacco’s limitations are becoming apparent.

29. Tennessee Titans

NFL: AUG 15 Preseason Titans at Falcons Source:Getty

Week 1 Rank: 31

Week 3 Rank: 29

Why they’re here: Cam Ward has played well, but penalties and poor protection have hurt the Titans. A tough schedule looms ahead.

30. Carolina Panthers

NFL: JAN 05 Panthers at Falcons Source:Getty

Week 1 Rank: 29

Week 3 Rank: 30

Why they’re here: Bryce Young showed promise with 328 passing yards, but inconsistency remains an issue. The defense played well but couldn’t secure a win.

31. Denver Broncos v New Orleans Saints

Denver Broncos v New Orleans Saints Source:Getty

Week 1 Rank: 32

Week 3 Rank: 31

Why they’re here: Spencer Rattler fought hard but couldn’t overcome penalties and turnovers. The Saints face a tough road schedule ahead.

32. Miami Dolphins

Miami Dolphins v Chicago Bears - NFL Preseason 2025 Source:Getty

Week 1 Rank: 27

Week 3 Rank: 32

Why they’re here: Miami’s offense improved but still fell short against New England. Tua Tagovailoa missed key throws, and the team faces a tough matchup in Buffalo.

