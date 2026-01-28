Listen Live
Close
Colts Coverage

How Did Colts 2025 Rookies Perform?

Published on January 28, 2026

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Indianapolis Colts v Jacksonville Jaguars - NFL 2025

Source: Logan Bowles / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS The Colts 2025 draft class didn’t get much out of the group, minus the obvious.

A couple defensive injuries definitely stunted some 2025 impact, as the Colts actually turned to a few undrafted free agents in their first years.

Let’s look at the 2025 Colts rookie campaigns:

1. TE-Tyler Warren

Indianapolis Colts v Jacksonville Jaguars - NFL 2025 Source:Getty

Even with a quieter finish to 2025, Tyler Warren lived up to the rookie hype. The injury to Daniel Jones definitely hurt Warren, as he also appeared to hit a bit of that rookie wall. Warren ended 2025 with 76 catches for 817 yards and 5 total touchdowns—a very impressive stat line. He also didn’t have a game of more than 45 receiving yards after Thanksgiving.

2. DE-JT Tuimoloau

Indianapolis Colts v Houston Texans Source:Getty

It was a pretty blah rookie season for the second-round pick out of Ohio State. Tuimoloau was actually a healthy scratch early in the season. He eventually played in 13 games but had just 17 tackles (1 for loss) and 0.0 sacks. This was a bit surprising because Tuimoloau flashed a bit in August and was certainly a proven disruptor at a really high level in college.

3. CB-Justin Walley

NFL: JUL 31 Indianapolis Colts Training Camp Source:Getty

Tracking to be a starting Colts cornerback in 2025, Walley tore his ACL in the joint practice with the Ravens in early August. Had Walley never torn his ACL, I don’t know if we get all the cornerback dominoes that led to Xavien Howard starting off the couch and then the eventual blockbuster trade for Sauce Gardner. Walley’s ACL recovery will be a big one in penciling out a 2026 depth chart, especially with the uncertainty around Charvarius Ward playing next year.

4. OT-Jalen Travis

Las Vegas Raiders v Indianapolis Colts - NFL 2025 Source:Getty

We did see Travis get some late-season run as Braden Smith’s season ended early. And things were fairly solid for Travis paying right tackle in 3 starts and left tackle in another. It’s possible the Colts hand Travis right tackle starting keys of the future as early as this offseason, with Smith a free agent.

5. RB-DJ Giddens

Indianapolis Colts v Baltimore Ravens - NFL Preseason 2025 Source:Getty

What an odd rookie season for DJ Giddens. He had 12 carries in the opener, then didn’t touch the ball in Week Two. As Ameer Abdullah joined the team and Tyler Goodson returned, those guys having key special teams roles, sent Giddens to the inactive list quite a bit. Giddens ended up not carrying the ball from Week 6 until the final game of the season (inactive 8 times). The Colts did use Giddens in the season finale, carrying the ball 8 times for 30 yards.

6. QB-Riley Leonard

NFL: JAN 04 Colts at Texans Source:Getty

No Colts rookie ended the year on a better note than Leonard. What Leonard showed against the Texans should serve him quite well as the Colts sift through a depth chart behind Daniel Jones for 2026. Leonard might be positioned best to be the ’26 backup and possibly even be a September starter, if Daniel Jones isn’t ready.

7. DT-Tim Smith

NFL: JUL 31 Indianapolis Colts Training Camp Source:Getty

Smith was mainly on the practice squad in 2025, not playing in a game during his rookie campaign.

8. S-Hunter Wohler

Indianapolis Colts v Baltimore Ravens - NFL Preseason 2025 Source:Getty

It looked like Wohler was heading towards a defensive role in 2025, something you hardly see from 7th round picks in Year One. A foot injury in August though ended the rookie season for Wohler. Once Wohler gets back to full health in 2026, it’ll be interesting to see how he fits into the defensive sub package puzzle.

9. QB-Seth Henigan

Indianapolis Colts v Houston Texans - NFL 2025 Source:Getty

The Colts brought Henigan in to be the Week 18 backup for Riley Leonard. An undrafted free agent of the Jaguars, Henigan was signed by the Colts after the season, so he’s got a spot on the 90-man roster come this offseason.

10. RB-Ulysses Bentley

NFL: AUG 16 Preseason Packers at Colts Source:Getty

With running back injuries, Bentley IV actually got a carry in the Week 1 rout of the Dolphins. That was his only game played though. The Colts are bringing Bentley IV back for the 2026 season.

11. WR-Coleman Owen

San Francisco 49ers v Indianapolis Colts - NFL 2025 Source:Getty

Owen had a really nice preseason for the Colts and eventually had a special teams role late in the 2025 season, with 6 combined returns (5 kick returns, 1 punt return). Owen is back for 2026.

12. CB-Johnathan Edwards

Indianapolis Colts v Baltimore Ravens - NFL Preseason 2025 Source:Getty

The Colts used Edwards quite a lot in 2025, as he started 5 games. Edwards was the 4th on the team in cornerback snaps (313). It was definitely a season for needed growth as Edwards allowed 10.2 yards per target.

13. S-Reuben Lowery III

American Football: Training Indianapolis Colts Source:Getty

After starting a game in Baltimore, Lowery III got claimed by the Colts in mid-October. But Lowery never played for the Colts in 2025.

14. S-Trey Washington

Indianapolis Colts v Baltimore Ravens - NFL Preseason 2025 Source:Getty

A Colts undrafted free agent in 2025, Washington ended up playing 4 games in Indy (36 snaps defensively). Washington will be back in 2026.

More from 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan
Trending
53 Items
Sports  |  Editorial Staff

Top 50 Hottest NFL Wives & Girlfriends Of 2025

Oklahoma State v Oklahoma
21 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Funniest College Football Player Names Of 2025

Washington Mystics v Indiana Fever
26 Items
Entertainment  |  Editorial Staff

Baller Babes: Top 25 Most Beautiful Women in the WNBA

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Indiana Hoosiers Championship Parade 2026: What We Know

NFL: DEC 03 Broncos at Texans
44 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

List Of NFL Coaches, Coordinators, & GMs Fired This Season

93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close