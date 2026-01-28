How Did Colts 2025 Rookies Perform?

INDIANAPOLIS – The Colts 2025 draft class didn’t get much out of the group, minus the obvious.

A couple defensive injuries definitely stunted some 2025 impact, as the Colts actually turned to a few undrafted free agents in their first years.

Let’s look at the 2025 Colts rookie campaigns:

1. TE-Tyler Warren Source:Getty Even with a quieter finish to 2025, Tyler Warren lived up to the rookie hype. The injury to Daniel Jones definitely hurt Warren, as he also appeared to hit a bit of that rookie wall. Warren ended 2025 with 76 catches for 817 yards and 5 total touchdowns—a very impressive stat line. He also didn’t have a game of more than 45 receiving yards after Thanksgiving.

2. DE-JT Tuimoloau Source:Getty It was a pretty blah rookie season for the second-round pick out of Ohio State. Tuimoloau was actually a healthy scratch early in the season. He eventually played in 13 games but had just 17 tackles (1 for loss) and 0.0 sacks. This was a bit surprising because Tuimoloau flashed a bit in August and was certainly a proven disruptor at a really high level in college.

3. CB-Justin Walley Source:Getty Tracking to be a starting Colts cornerback in 2025, Walley tore his ACL in the joint practice with the Ravens in early August. Had Walley never torn his ACL, I don’t know if we get all the cornerback dominoes that led to Xavien Howard starting off the couch and then the eventual blockbuster trade for Sauce Gardner. Walley’s ACL recovery will be a big one in penciling out a 2026 depth chart, especially with the uncertainty around Charvarius Ward playing next year.

4. OT-Jalen Travis Source:Getty We did see Travis get some late-season run as Braden Smith’s season ended early. And things were fairly solid for Travis paying right tackle in 3 starts and left tackle in another. It’s possible the Colts hand Travis right tackle starting keys of the future as early as this offseason, with Smith a free agent.

5. RB-DJ Giddens Source:Getty What an odd rookie season for DJ Giddens. He had 12 carries in the opener, then didn’t touch the ball in Week Two. As Ameer Abdullah joined the team and Tyler Goodson returned, those guys having key special teams roles, sent Giddens to the inactive list quite a bit. Giddens ended up not carrying the ball from Week 6 until the final game of the season (inactive 8 times). The Colts did use Giddens in the season finale, carrying the ball 8 times for 30 yards.

6. QB-Riley Leonard Source:Getty No Colts rookie ended the year on a better note than Leonard. What Leonard showed against the Texans should serve him quite well as the Colts sift through a depth chart behind Daniel Jones for 2026. Leonard might be positioned best to be the ’26 backup and possibly even be a September starter, if Daniel Jones isn’t ready.

7. DT-Tim Smith Source:Getty Smith was mainly on the practice squad in 2025, not playing in a game during his rookie campaign.

8. S-Hunter Wohler Source:Getty It looked like Wohler was heading towards a defensive role in 2025, something you hardly see from 7th round picks in Year One. A foot injury in August though ended the rookie season for Wohler. Once Wohler gets back to full health in 2026, it’ll be interesting to see how he fits into the defensive sub package puzzle.

9. QB-Seth Henigan Source:Getty The Colts brought Henigan in to be the Week 18 backup for Riley Leonard. An undrafted free agent of the Jaguars, Henigan was signed by the Colts after the season, so he’s got a spot on the 90-man roster come this offseason.

10. RB-Ulysses Bentley Source:Getty With running back injuries, Bentley IV actually got a carry in the Week 1 rout of the Dolphins. That was his only game played though. The Colts are bringing Bentley IV back for the 2026 season.

11. WR-Coleman Owen Source:Getty Owen had a really nice preseason for the Colts and eventually had a special teams role late in the 2025 season, with 6 combined returns (5 kick returns, 1 punt return). Owen is back for 2026.

12. CB-Johnathan Edwards Source:Getty The Colts used Edwards quite a lot in 2025, as he started 5 games. Edwards was the 4th on the team in cornerback snaps (313). It was definitely a season for needed growth as Edwards allowed 10.2 yards per target.

13. S-Reuben Lowery III Source:Getty After starting a game in Baltimore, Lowery III got claimed by the Colts in mid-October. But Lowery never played for the Colts in 2025.