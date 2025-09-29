Listen Live
Sports

Hits And Misses: Stupidity Dooms Colts

Published on September 29, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Indianapolis Colts v Tennessee Titans

Source: Johnnie Izquierdo / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS – Here’s our latest ‘hits and misses’ piece on 1075TheFan.com highlighting the good and bad from the previous game.

The Colts certainly had moments to keep their undefeated season going, but to many of their own mistakes cost them in Week 4.

What was the good and bad from the Colts (3-1) losing 27-20 to the Rams?

1. Hits: Post Mistake Resolve

NFL: OCT 01 Rams at Colts Source:Getty

Post Mistake Resolve: Unlike last year in Denver, the Colts actually hung in there quite well post “dumb, fumble, gaffe going into the end zone.” (The fact that we have to describe two of those plays in the last 8 Colts games is just wild). Following that from Jonathan Taylor last December, the Broncos threw an avalanche on the Colts, turning a 13-7 deficit into a 31-13 loss. On Sunday, the Colts defense stood tall for the next few series in forcing a scoreless third quarter. Perhaps this is grasping for some positive. But I do think it’s important to point out, and a change from how last year’s experience on the road went.

2. Hits: Pass Rush

Los Angeles Rams defeated the Indianapolis Colts 27-20 to win a NFL football game. Source:Getty

Pass Rush: By no means was Sunday a banner day for the entire defense, but 3 sacks and 9 quarterback hits of Matthew Stafford is a step in the right direction for that aspect of the unit. As expected, DeForest Buckner was the driving force behind it all. A hat tip to former 4th round pick Adetomiwa Adebawore, too, as he had one of his better games as a young pro.

3. Misses: AD Mitchell (Not The Pass Catcher)

Rams Colts at SoFi. Source:Getty

AD Mitchell (Not The Pass Catcher): Again, AD Mitchell the pass catcher showed off his immense talent on turning a 50/50 third-down moment into a (potential) 76-yard touchdown. But then you had Mitchell deciding to switch hands at the goal line, losing control of the football on his first ever NFL TD. Later in the game, Mitchell had a complete fundamental breakdown in committing a critical holding penalty to take away a 53-yard touchdown for Jonathan Taylor. For those curious why the talented Mitchell doesn’t play more, you got the reason why on Sunday.

4. Misses: Xavien Howard

Los Angeles Rams defeated the Indianapolis Colts 27-20 to win a NFL football game. Source:Getty

Xavien Howard: Not many NFL cornerbacks have been as cooked this season as Xavien Howard. The Rams took full advantage of that on Sunday with routine attacking of Howard, and ample success. The Colts have a real decision to make on running Howard back out there in Week 5 and using him in a pseudo starting role (Howard played 66 of 75 defensive snaps).

5. Misses: Lou Anarumo

Indianapolis Colts v Tennessee Titans Source:Getty

Lou Anarumo: One could make the case that the dumbest mistake by the Colts on Sunday was having just 10 defenders on the field for the 88-yard game-winning touchdown. This obviously falls on Lou Anarumo and the gobs of coaching staff eyes in charge of making sure the elementary aspect of having 11 defenders out there is happening. And then Anarumo’s unwillingness to shade different players/coverages to Puka Nacua with the game on the line also is another reason he’s in the “miss” category for this week.

More from 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan
Trending
Missouri State v USC
4 Items
Sports

List Of College Football Coaches Fired This Season 2025

14th Annual NFL Honors - Arrivals
30 Items
Sports

Top 30 Hottest NFL Wives & Girlfriends Of 2025

WNBA: SEP 06 Minnesota Lynx at Indiana Fever
Sports

How to Listen to Indiana Fever Games on 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan

Southern Indiana v Duke
50 Items
Sports

Top 50 All-Time Funniest Fantasy Basketball Team Names

UTSA v Texas
20 Items
Nick In The Now

Top 20 College Athletes With The Highest NIL Valuations

NFL: FEB 02 Super Bowl LIV - Chiefs v 49ers
32 Items
Sports

Price Of Beer At Every NFL Stadium 2025

Indianapolis Colts v Los Angeles Rams
6 Items
Colts Coverage

5 Things Learned: Colts Mistakes To Blame For First Loss

Washington Mystics v Indiana Fever
25 Items
Entertainment

Baller Babes: Top 25 Most Beautiful Women in the WNBA

More Trending
Jake Paul v Mike Tyson - Weigh-Ins
30 Items
Sports  |  Editorial Staff

30 Photos Of Paul-Tyson Bombshell Ring Girl, Sydney Thomas

US-IT-POLITICS-LABOR-AMAZON
20 Items
Nick In The Now  |  Nick Cottongim

20 Last Place Punishments For Your 2025 Fantasy Football League

Indianapolis Colts v Los Angeles Rams
Sports  |  Kevin Bowen

Shane Steichen Talks Accountability For AD Mitchell

Milwaukee Brewers v Oakland Athletics
30 Items
Nick In The Now  |  Nick Cottongim

Price Of Beer At Every MLB Stadium

NFL: DEC 28 Broncos at Bengals
10 Items
Sports  |  Editorial Staff

Top 10 Hottest NFL Sideline Reporters

Waiting for his opportunity to swing
30 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Top 30 Kid-Friendly Baseball Walk-Up Songs In 2025

Oklahoma State v Oklahoma
21 Items
Nick In The Now  |  Nick Cottongim

Funniest College Football Player Names Of 2023

How to Listen to IU Football on 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

How to Listen to IU Football on 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan

93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close