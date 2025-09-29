Hits And Misses: Stupidity Dooms Colts

INDIANAPOLIS – Here’s our latest ‘hits and misses’ piece on 1075TheFan.com highlighting the good and bad from the previous game.

The Colts certainly had moments to keep their undefeated season going, but to many of their own mistakes cost them in Week 4.

What was the good and bad from the Colts (3-1) losing 27-20 to the Rams?

1. Hits: Post Mistake Resolve Source:Getty Post Mistake Resolve: Unlike last year in Denver, the Colts actually hung in there quite well post “dumb, fumble, gaffe going into the end zone.” (The fact that we have to describe two of those plays in the last 8 Colts games is just wild). Following that from Jonathan Taylor last December, the Broncos threw an avalanche on the Colts, turning a 13-7 deficit into a 31-13 loss. On Sunday, the Colts defense stood tall for the next few series in forcing a scoreless third quarter. Perhaps this is grasping for some positive. But I do think it’s important to point out, and a change from how last year’s experience on the road went. 2. Hits: Pass Rush Source:Getty Pass Rush: By no means was Sunday a banner day for the entire defense, but 3 sacks and 9 quarterback hits of Matthew Stafford is a step in the right direction for that aspect of the unit. As expected, DeForest Buckner was the driving force behind it all. A hat tip to former 4th round pick Adetomiwa Adebawore, too, as he had one of his better games as a young pro. 3. Misses: AD Mitchell (Not The Pass Catcher) Source:Getty AD Mitchell (Not The Pass Catcher): Again, AD Mitchell the pass catcher showed off his immense talent on turning a 50/50 third-down moment into a (potential) 76-yard touchdown. But then you had Mitchell deciding to switch hands at the goal line, losing control of the football on his first ever NFL TD. Later in the game, Mitchell had a complete fundamental breakdown in committing a critical holding penalty to take away a 53-yard touchdown for Jonathan Taylor. For those curious why the talented Mitchell doesn’t play more, you got the reason why on Sunday. 4. Misses: Xavien Howard Source:Getty Xavien Howard: Not many NFL cornerbacks have been as cooked this season as Xavien Howard. The Rams took full advantage of that on Sunday with routine attacking of Howard, and ample success. The Colts have a real decision to make on running Howard back out there in Week 5 and using him in a pseudo starting role (Howard played 66 of 75 defensive snaps). 5. Misses: Lou Anarumo Source:Getty Lou Anarumo: One could make the case that the dumbest mistake by the Colts on Sunday was having just 10 defenders on the field for the 88-yard game-winning touchdown. This obviously falls on Lou Anarumo and the gobs of coaching staff eyes in charge of making sure the elementary aspect of having 11 defenders out there is happening. And then Anarumo’s unwillingness to shade different players/coverages to Puka Nacua with the game on the line also is another reason he’s in the “miss” category for this week.