Hits And Misses: Laiatu Latu Creates Highlight

INDIANAPOLIS – Here’s our latest ‘hits and misses’ piece on 1075TheFan.com highlighting the good and bad from the previous game.

What looked to be heading towards a marquee win in Kansas City, the Colts let a double-digit lead with the ball in the 4th quarter get away.

What was the good and bad from the Colts (8-3) losing in overtime to the Chiefs?

1. Hits: Timely Turnovers Source:Getty Those were some huge, huge turnovers forced by Laiatu Latu and Zaire Franklin. The exceptional individual effort from Latu on his interception led almost directly to 7 points. And then Franklin stripping Kareem Hunt in the 4th quarter took anywhere from 3-to-7 Chiefs points off the board. If the Colts were able to come away with this one, we’d be talking so much more about these plays in the positive light. It seems to be consistent with the Colts in 2025—they are able to create these types of plays.

2. Hits: Hidden Special Team Yardage Source:Getty What a great season from special teams coordinator Brian Mason and his units. The Colts have been outstanding in creating that hidden yardage some stellar punting of Rigoberto Sanchez, coverage units by a slew of guys and even in the return game. Anthony Gould returned and sparked the punt return game on Sunday. Great work by Mason as the rules have changed in the kickoff game.

3. Miss: Abandoning Jonathan Taylor Source:Getty Throw to score. Run to win. The mantra Shane Steichen lives by, he retreated from on Sunday. Was it tough sledding for Taylor against the Chiefs? It was. But we also know his numbers in the 2nd halves/4th quarters of games are astronomical. Part of this is the “boxing/body blow” aspect to Taylor’s game. In deciding to go away from Taylor and dial up 8 straight passes in the 4th quarter, the Colts took the ball out of their best player’s hands, exposed Daniel Jones and risked the clock hardly moving.

4. Miss: 4th Quarter Daniel Jones Source:Getty By calling so many consecutive passes, Shane Steichen was indirectly showing quite the amount of confidence in Daniel Jones. The response from the quarterback was poor. The Colts produced 13 passing yards on those 8 plays, with Jones fortunate to not have at least one of those passes intercepted. It’s not like the Colts needed Jones to lead the offense on a scoring drive. A first down, or two, would have been massive in trying to preserve a lead. Jones was awful when the Colts really needed him.