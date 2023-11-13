Hits And Misses: Dayo Odeyingbo Records Career Game

INDIANAPOLIS – Here’s our latest ‘hits and misses’ piece on 1075TheFan.com highlighting the good and bad from the previous game.
The Colts entire their bye week with a win over the Patriots, although there were plenty of rocky moments in the 10-6 win in Germany.
What was the good and bad from the Colts (5-5) heading into their bye week with a second straight win?
1. Hits: Dayo Odeyingbo
Dayo Odeyingbo: Could the Colts have an AFC Defensive Player of the Week for a second straight week? Odeyingbo certainly made a strong case with 3.0 sacks, all coming in the first half. We’ve seen the versatile Odeyingbo ramp up more pressure in recent weeks, but nothing to this magnitude. Overall, Odeyingbo led a very nice pass rushing day, with the Colts hitting Max Jones 9 times on 28 drop backs (20 pass attempts, 5 sacks, 3 runs).
2. Hits: Special Teams
Special Teams: This was one of the better special teams days of the season. Field position was flipped early on a 69-yard punt by Rigoberto Sanchez (what was Bill Belichick thinking selling out on that punt?). But the bigger plays came from a 41-yard kick return by Isaiah McKenzie in the 4th quarter, which led to a 51-yard field goal from Matt Gay. That sequence was huge in the Colts preserving their one possession lead.
3. Hits: Pass Protection
Pass Protection: Sunday marked the first time the Colts had their expected starting offensive line together since Week 2. While Ryan Kelly did exit early with his second concussion of the season, the offensive line didn’t allow a sack for the first time since…Week 2
4. Misses: Gardner Minshew
Gardner Minshew: The Colts scored a touchdown on Sunday’s opening drive, a series in which Jonathan Taylor carried it on 8 straight plays. After that, the Gardner Minshew-led Colts put up 3 total points on its 9 final drives. Is Minshew gun shy from those early season turnovers? He seems to be uber panicky early in the pocket, jittery for a guy making his 30th career start. Minshew held this offense back on a day he was protected very well.
5. Run Defense
Run Defense: Of the 4 games Grover Stewart has been suspended for (he’s out for 2 more after the bye) this was easily the most the Colts have missed him. Despite zero passing game of note, the Patriots still established a consistent run game with multiple backs. And the focus was running it right at the center of the Colts defense.