Nick In The Now

Funniest College Basketball Player Names

Published on January 22, 2025

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: FEB 15 Memphis at North Texas

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty – Jizzle James, son of Colts Hall of Fame running back Edgerrin James pictured

UPDATED: January 22nd 2025 11:00PM

In college basketball, there are players with some truly entertaining and amusing names.

From Supreme Cook to Tennessee Rainwater, these names add a touch of humor and uniqueness to the game when you come across one of them on a Saturday or mid-week game.

These names have garnered attention and have become a source of amusement for fans and sports enthusiasts.

Various sources have compiled lists of the funniest names in college basketball but we think we have the best list yet!

While these names may generate laughter and entertainment, it’s important to remember that behind these names are talented athletes who are dedicated to their craft. They showcase their skills on the field on a daily basis, regardless of the humorous nature of their names.

Check out our list of Funniest College Basketball Player Names below!
1. Always Wright – Guard – Rhode Island

Always Wright - Guard - Rhode Island
Source: Getty

(Pictured in the white uniform)

2. Supreme Cook – Forward – Oregon

Supreme Cook - Forward - Oregon
Source: Oregon Athletics

3. Kai Yu – Center – Liberty

Kai Yu - Center - Liberty
Source: Liberty University Athletics

4. Po'Boigh King – Guard – North Carolina Central

Po'Boigh King - Guard - North Carolina Central
Source: Getty

(Pictured in the black uniform)

5. Gob Gob – Guard – Kansas City

Gob Gob - Guard - Kansas City
Source: Kansas City Athletics

6. Tennessee Rainwater – Guard/Forward – Utah Tech

Tennessee Rainwater - Guard/Forward - Utah Tech
Source: Tennessee Rainwater (@tennessee_206)

7. Jizzle James – Guard – Cincinnati

Jizzle James - Guard - Cincinnati
Source: Getty

8. Phat Phat Brooks – Guard – Michigan

Phat Phat Brooks - Guard - Michigan
Source: Getty

9. Kuol Atak – Forward – Oklahoma

Kuol Atak - Forward - Oklahoma
Source: Oklahoma Athletics

10. Cli'Ron Hornbeak – Forward/Center – Kent State

Cli'Ron Hornbeak - Forward/Center - Kent State
Source: Getty

11. Tony Toney – Guard – UAB

Tony Toney - Guard - UAB
Source: Getty

12. Connor Dubsky – Guard – UNC Asheville

Connor Dubsky - Guard - UNC Asheville
Source: UNC Asheville Athletics

13. George Washington III – Guard – Richmond

George Washington III - Guard - Richmond
Source: University of Richmond Athletics

14. Moses Hipps – Guard – Boise State

Moses Hipps - Guard - Boise State
Source: Boise State Athletics

15. Sir Mohammad – Guard – Notre Dame

Sir Mohammad - Guard - Notre Dame
Source: Notre Dame Athletics

16. Puff Johnson – Guard/Forward – Penn State

Puff Johnson - Guard/Forward - Penn State
Source: Penn State Athletics

17. Townsend Triple – Forward – BYU

Townsend Triple - Forward - BYU
Source: BYU Athletics

18. Solo Ball – Guard – UCONN

Solo Ball - Guard - UCONN
Source: University of Connecticut Athletics

19. Oakland Fort – Guard – Northern Arizona

Oakland Fort - Guard - Northern Arizona
Source: Northern Arizona University Athletics

20. Birgir Irving – Forward – high point

Birgir Irving - Forward - high point
Source: High Point University Athletics

21. Legend Geeter – Forward – Detroit Mercy

Legend Geeter - Forward - Detroit Mercy
Source: University of Detroit Mercy Athletics

22. Peter Fuchs Jr. – Guard – Detroit Mercy

Peter Fuchs Jr. - Guard - Detroit Mercy
Source: University of Detroit Mercy Athletics

23. Matt McCool – Forward – Marist

Matt McCool - Forward - Marist
Source: marist College Athletics

24. Mozae Downing-Rivers – Guard – Missouri State

Mozae Downing-Rivers - Guard - Missouri State
Source: Missouri State University Athletics

25. Louth-M Coulibaly – Forward – Valparaiso

Louth-M Coulibaly - Forward - Valparaiso
Source: Valparaiso University Athletics

26. Cameron Mcnamee – Guard – Dartmouth

Cameron Mcnamee - Guard - Dartmouth
Source: Dartmouth College Athletics

27. Stoney Hadnot – Forward – South Dakota State

Stoney Hadnot - Forward - South Dakota State
Source: South Dakota State University Athletics

28. Zytarious Mortle – Guard/Forward – Texas Southern

Zytarious Mortle - Guard/Forward - Texas Southern
Source: Texas Southern University Athletics

