Listen Live
Sports

Colts Name 2025 Team Captains

Published on August 29, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Indianapolis Colts v Houston Texans

Source: Cooper Neill / Getty

Colts Name 2025 Team Captains

As the Colts prepare for the 2025 campaign, their team captains stand not merely as symbolic figures, but as the very heartbeat of the franchise.

Chosen by their teammates, these leaders embody hard work, discipline, and unwavering accountability.

Together, these captains define what it means to lead by example.

They set the tone in drills, guidance in strategy, and resilience in adversity.

Whether rallying the team before a crucial series or reinforcing discipline when things go sideways, their influence is felt across every facet of the organization.

In short, these captains don’t just wear patches—they shape the Colts’ culture.

Related Stories

Their blend of accountability, production, and steadfast leadership positions the team to translate promise into performance as the season unfolds.

RELATED | 2025 Colts Rookie Outlook

1. DeForest Buckner – 7-Time Captain

Indianapolis Colts v New York Jets Source:Getty

On the defensive side of the ball you got DeForest Buckner. The defensive front is anchored by a stalwart presence whose emphasis on accountability has made him a constant in the team’s leadership core.

His relentlessness on the field mirrors the energy he brings to every team huddle.

2. Zaire Franklin – 6-Time Captain

Indianpolis Colts v New England Patriots Source:Getty

Zaire Franklin is a linebacker known for his vocal leadership and sideline-to-sideline intensity serves as the vocal heartbeat of the defense, celebrated for both his production and his ability to lift the team’s spirit.

3. Daniel Jones – 6-Time Captain

Green Bay Packers v Indianapolis Colts - NFL Preseason 2025 Source:Getty

Offensive leadership is anchored by Daniel Jones who is in his very first season with the team. He earned the locker room’s trust through calm confidence and precise execution leading up to earning the starting quarterback job for the team. 

4. Kenny Moore II – 4-Time Captain

Tennessee Titans v Indianapolis Colts Source:Getty

Kenny Moore is the seasoned secondary veteran whose journey from undrafted hopeful to steadfast team leader is a testament to resilience.

His experience, quiet confidence, and consistency make him an indispensable figure in the locker room.

5. Quenton Nelson – 5-Time Captain

Indianapolis Colts v New York Jets Source:Getty

Quenton Nelson mans the offensive line’s backbone and continues to exemplify reliability and professional excellence.

Year after year, his presence in the trenches reinforces a culture of toughness and meticulous standards that ripple across the entire offense.

More from 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan
Trending
NFL: FEB 02 Super Bowl LIV - Chiefs v 49ers
32 Items
Sports

Price Of Beer At Every NFL Stadium 2025

Denver Broncos v Buffalo Bills
50 Items
Sports

Top 50 All-Time Funniest Fantasy Football Team Names In 2025

UTSA v Texas
20 Items
Nick In The Now

Top 20 College Athletes With The Highest NIL Valuations

NFL: OCT 30 Commanders at Colts
32 Items
Sports

Ranking The NFL’s Richest Owners From Top To Bottom

NFL Honors
40 Items
Sports

40 Photos Of Bill Belichick’s 24 Year-Old Girlfriend, Jordon Hudson

Waiting for his opportunity to swing
30 Items
Sports

Top 30 Kid-Friendly Baseball Walk-Up Songs In 2025

14th Annual NFL Honors - Arrivals
30 Items
Sports

Top 30 Hottest NFL Wives & Girlfriends Of 2025

NFL: JUL 31 Indianapolis Colts Training Camp
17 Items
Colts Coverage

Meet Colts 2025 Practice Squad

More Trending
Indianapolis Colts v Baltimore Ravens - NFL Preseason 2025
Sports  |  Kevin Bowen

Takeaways From Colts First Regular Season Depth Chart Of 2025

NFL: DEC 22 Titans at Colts
8 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

The Perfect 12-Team PPR Fantasy Football Draft Strategy: Round-by-Round

Milwaukee Brewers v Oakland Athletics
30 Items
Nick In The Now  |  Nick Cottongim

Price Of Beer At Every MLB Stadium

20 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Top 20 Female College Athletes With The Highest NIL Valuations

WNBA: SEP 06 Minnesota Lynx at Indiana Fever
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

How to Listen to Indiana Fever Games on 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan

2025 Saquan Barkley Youth Football Camp
25 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Top 25 Kid-Friendly Fantasy Football Team Names

Oklahoma State v Oklahoma
21 Items
Nick In The Now  |  Nick Cottongim

Funniest College Football Player Names Of 2023

30 Items
Sports  |  Shayna

Top 30 Hottest NFL Players In 2024

93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close