Colts Name 2025 Team Captains

As the Colts prepare for the 2025 campaign, their team captains stand not merely as symbolic figures, but as the very heartbeat of the franchise.

Chosen by their teammates, these leaders embody hard work, discipline, and unwavering accountability.

Together, these captains define what it means to lead by example.

They set the tone in drills, guidance in strategy, and resilience in adversity.

Whether rallying the team before a crucial series or reinforcing discipline when things go sideways, their influence is felt across every facet of the organization.

In short, these captains don’t just wear patches—they shape the Colts’ culture.

Their blend of accountability, production, and steadfast leadership positions the team to translate promise into performance as the season unfolds.

1. DeForest Buckner – 7-Time Captain Source:Getty On the defensive side of the ball you got DeForest Buckner. The defensive front is anchored by a stalwart presence whose emphasis on accountability has made him a constant in the team’s leadership core. His relentlessness on the field mirrors the energy he brings to every team huddle. 2. Zaire Franklin – 6-Time Captain Source:Getty Zaire Franklin is a linebacker known for his vocal leadership and sideline-to-sideline intensity serves as the vocal heartbeat of the defense, celebrated for both his production and his ability to lift the team’s spirit. 3. Daniel Jones – 6-Time Captain Source:Getty Offensive leadership is anchored by Daniel Jones who is in his very first season with the team. He earned the locker room’s trust through calm confidence and precise execution leading up to earning the starting quarterback job for the team. 4. Kenny Moore II – 4-Time Captain Source:Getty Kenny Moore is the seasoned secondary veteran whose journey from undrafted hopeful to steadfast team leader is a testament to resilience. His experience, quiet confidence, and consistency make him an indispensable figure in the locker room. 5. Quenton Nelson – 5-Time Captain Source:Getty Quenton Nelson mans the offensive line’s backbone and continues to exemplify reliability and professional excellence. Year after year, his presence in the trenches reinforces a culture of toughness and meticulous standards that ripple across the entire offense.