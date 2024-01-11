Colts General Manager: “I’m Tired of Not Being in the Playoffs”

1. Colts Quarterback Anthony Richardson

Source:Getty

Rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson only played four games because of injury. Ballard was asked about how Richardson can do a better job of taking unnecessary hits that could lead to an injury.

Ever since Richardson was put on injured reserve in October, he says he’s been looking forward to the offseason and getting back on the field.

“I wanted to just take time to relax initially, but ever since seeing how things have played out, I’m all steam ahead right now. I want to go be in the playoffs, get those Super Bowl rings and just be great for this team,” said Richardson on Thursday.

Ballard says he can’t micro-manage the way Richardson plays, but he does want Richardson to protect himself.

“It’s a tough balance. I don’t think he’s reckless. I think Anthony is competitive. But learning when to get out of bounds and get down versus when to go for it. Those are things he has to learn,” said Ballard.

Ballard said he’s excited about Richardson’s progress and can’t wait to see what he does next season.