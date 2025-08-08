Listen Live
Anthony Richardson’s Injury Timeline With The Indianapolis Colts

Published on August 8, 2025

Jacksonville Jaguars v Indianapolis Colts

Source: Michael Hickey / Getty

Anthony Richardson entered the NFL with sky-high potential, touted as a dynamic quarterback capable of reshaping the Indianapolis Colts’ offense.

Unfortunately, his early NFL career has been marred by a concerning pattern of injuries, leaving the team in a state of uncertainty at one of the most crucial positions on the field.

Every franchise relies on having a stable quarterback situation, and the Colts are no exception.

Richardson’s recurring absences not only impact his development but also disrupt the offensive rhythm for the entire team.

The coaching staff is forced to constantly adjust game plans, backup quarterbacks are pressed into action, and the team struggles to establish the consistency needed to compete at a high level.

More than just the physical toll, Richardson’s inability to stay healthy could begin to raise questions about the franchise’s long-term plans as it already has.

RELATED | Anthony Richardson’s Tap Out Is Career Low Point

Consistent availability is a critical factor in evaluating any quarterback’s success, and for a team trying to establish sustained success, unpredictability at quarterback can derail progress.

The Colts invested heavily in Richardson as their future, but without consistent starts from him, it’s difficult to assess whether he’s the right fit for their offensive ambitions.

Injuries don’t just hurt the player; they create ripple effects that impact team chemistry, offensive productivity, and even the morale of a locker room looking for leadership.

While Richardson’s talent remains undeniable, his health struggles have become a cloud over the Colts’ ability to grow.

For Indianapolis, turning potential into results hinges on one major factor moving forward: finding the stability they need under center.

Whether that comes from a healthier Richardson or elsewhere, the Colts will need to address the inconsistency that has plagued the franchise’s most important position.

Take a look below at Anthony Richardson’s Injury Timeline With The Indianapolis Colts.

1. Injury 7 | 2025 Preseason Opener | Left in 1st Quarter with dislocated pinky

Indianapolis Colts v Baltimore Ravens - NFL Preseason 2025 Source:Getty

2. Injury 6 | 2025 Offseason | reaggravates AC Joint injury, will miss OTAs + Mini Camp

NFL: JUN 05 Indianapolis Colts OTA Source:Getty

3. Injury 5 | Missed week 17-18 in 2024 | Suffered back spasms off the field

Indianapolis Colts v New York Giants Source:Getty

4. Injury 4 | Week 5-7 2024 | Suffers hip injury in week 5 game

Indianapolis Colts v Jacksonville Jaguars Source:Getty

5. Injury 3 | Week 5 2023, Out for season | Sprained AC join in throwing shoulder

Tennessee Titans v Indianapolis Colts Source:Getty

6. Injury 2 | Week 2-3 2023 | Suffers concussion in week 2, missed 1.5 games

Indianapolis Colts v Houston Texans Source:Getty

7. Injury 1 | Week 1 2023 | Leaves first career start at end of game with an ankle injury

Jacksonville Jaguars v Indianapolis Colts Source:Getty
