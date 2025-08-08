Anthony Richardson’s Injury Timeline With The Indianapolis Colts
Anthony Richardson entered the NFL with sky-high potential, touted as a dynamic quarterback capable of reshaping the Indianapolis Colts’ offense.
Unfortunately, his early NFL career has been marred by a concerning pattern of injuries, leaving the team in a state of uncertainty at one of the most crucial positions on the field.
Every franchise relies on having a stable quarterback situation, and the Colts are no exception.
Richardson’s recurring absences not only impact his development but also disrupt the offensive rhythm for the entire team.
The coaching staff is forced to constantly adjust game plans, backup quarterbacks are pressed into action, and the team struggles to establish the consistency needed to compete at a high level.
More than just the physical toll, Richardson’s inability to stay healthy could begin to raise questions about the franchise’s long-term plans as it already has.
RELATED | Anthony Richardson’s Tap Out Is Career Low Point
Consistent availability is a critical factor in evaluating any quarterback’s success, and for a team trying to establish sustained success, unpredictability at quarterback can derail progress.
The Colts invested heavily in Richardson as their future, but without consistent starts from him, it’s difficult to assess whether he’s the right fit for their offensive ambitions.
Injuries don’t just hurt the player; they create ripple effects that impact team chemistry, offensive productivity, and even the morale of a locker room looking for leadership.
While Richardson’s talent remains undeniable, his health struggles have become a cloud over the Colts’ ability to grow.
For Indianapolis, turning potential into results hinges on one major factor moving forward: finding the stability they need under center.
Whether that comes from a healthier Richardson or elsewhere, the Colts will need to address the inconsistency that has plagued the franchise’s most important position.
Take a look below at Anthony Richardson’s Injury Timeline With The Indianapolis Colts.
1. Injury 7 | 2025 Preseason Opener | Left in 1st Quarter with dislocated pinkySource:Getty
2. Injury 6 | 2025 Offseason | reaggravates AC Joint injury, will miss OTAs + Mini CampSource:Getty
3. Injury 5 | Missed week 17-18 in 2024 | Suffered back spasms off the fieldSource:Getty
4. Injury 4 | Week 5-7 2024 | Suffers hip injury in week 5 gameSource:Getty
5. Injury 3 | Week 5 2023, Out for season | Sprained AC join in throwing shoulderSource:Getty
6. Injury 2 | Week 2-3 2023 | Suffers concussion in week 2, missed 1.5 gamesSource:Getty
7. Injury 1 | Week 1 2023 | Leaves first career start at end of game with an ankle injurySource:Getty
-
20 Last Place Punishments For Your 2025 Fantasy Football League
-
The Top 50 Girl Fantasy Football Team Names
-
Funniest College Football Player Names Of 2025
-
Price Of Beer At Every NFL Stadium 2025
-
Ranking The NFL's Richest Owners From Top To Bottom
-
Top 50 All-Time Funniest Fantasy Football Team Names In 2025
-
Top 20 College Athletes With The Highest NIL Valuations
-
Final Colts 53-Man Roster Projection