Visit Jake Query At Advanced Auto Parts To Receive IndyCar/Xfinity doubleheader Tickets!

IndyCar/Xfinity doubleheader being given away at Advanced Auto Parts
  • Date/time: August 4th, 4:00pm to 6:00pm
  • Venue: Advanced Auto Parts - Crawfordsville Road Store
  • Address: 5636 Crawfordsville Rd, Speedway, IN 46224

Hey Indy, want free IndyCar/Xfinity doubleheader tickets “while supplies last”?

Advance Auto Parts has them and will be giving them away this Friday afternoon from 4-to-6 at their Crawfordsville Road store in Speedway.

How to win

That’s the really cool part!

On-site Friday at the Advance Auto Parts store in Speedway will be a RACING SIMULATOR where you get your chance to feel what it’s like to be in the cockpit of a race car driving around the track… and anyone who takes a couple of laps in the simulator gets 2 free IndyCar/Xfinity doubleheader tickets, courtesy of Advance Auto Parts and Pennzoil!

Advance Auto Parts has the right oil and the right filter at the right price – every day!

That’s in-store fun and free IndyCar/Xfinity doubleheader tickets this Friday 4-to-6 at the Advance Auto Parts store in Speedway. Don’t miss it.

