The Ultimate Tailgate – 12/22

Ultimate Colts Tailgate
  • Date/time: Dec 22, 4:00pm to 8:15pm
  • Venue: Slippery Noodle Inn
  • Address: 372 S Meridian St, Indianapolis, IN 46225

Join us downtown at The Slippery Noodle Inn on Sunday, December 22nd for the Ultimate Tailgate before some action at Lucas Oil Stadium!

We will have food, drinks, station swag and more!

Stay refreshed with:

  • $6 Neutrl seltzers
  • $5.75 Michelob Ultra and Bud Light beers
  • $7 Jack Daniels cocktails
  • $8 Bloody Mary’s and Maria’s Margaritas

The tailgate opens at 4PM so come down to kick off your MONDAY Funday with us, before the pigskin flies at 8:15PM in Lucas Oil Stadium.

