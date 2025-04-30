Listen Live
View Full Schedule
Back To Events

SOLD OUT: The Fan Invitational Golf Outing Presented By Franciscan Health

Add to Calendar
The Fan Invitational Golf Outing Event Header1920x1080 with 1080x1080
  • Date/time: Aug 7, 10:00am to 4:00pm
  • Venue: The Legends Golf Club
  • Address: 2555 Hurricane Rd., Franklin, IN

The Fan Invitational Golf Outing Presented by Franciscan Health

TICKETS ARE NO LONGER AVAILABLE FOR THIS EVENT

Come one, come all… to The Fan Invitational Golf Outing – Presented by Franciscan Health on Thursday, August 7th!

We are teaming up with Franciscan Health to present 3 LIVE Broadcasts and 18 Holes from the beautiful Legends Golf Club in Franklin!

Grab your buddies and your clubs and hit the course with us!

Lunch will be provided along with special drinks and activities throughout the course!

Take on Kevin Bowen for the Longest Drive and mingle with The Fan’s Jeff Rickard, Jake Query, JMV & James Boyd!

Why Attend?

  • It’s for a GREAT CAUSE – Benefiting the Franciscan Health Foundation.
  • See your favorite On-Air Talent as they broadcast LIVE
  • Free Cancer Screenings onsite.
  • Special Gift to commemorate your participation in the event.
  • Score big on Silent Auction items – one-of-a-kind experiences, sports memorabilia and more.
  • Hole in One Contest – WIN A GOLF CART from EA Carts!
  • Great Excuse to take a Day off work or use up a sick day!
  • Gain Bragging Rights *IF you beat Kevin Bowen at the Longest Drive!
  • Earn Boasting Privileges for being Proactive about your health.
  • Fun Contests and Activations from our partners throughout the day.

⛳ When: Thursday, August 7th, 10 AM *Registration begins at 8:30 AM

⛳ Where: The Legends Golf Club

Brought to you by Franciscan Health Cancer Center, comprehensive care for your extraordinary life.

🔗 Comprehensive Cancer Care | Franciscan Health.

 

 

EA Golf Cart for the Fan Invitational Golf OutingEA Carts

Fireball_CinnamonWhisky -- Fireball_BlazinApple_750ML-22tall duo

Indianapolis Colts Logo

LD Smith plumbing and drain and We Grow hair Indy

Elijah Craig | Toasted Barrel

LD Smith plumbing and drain and We Grow hair Indy

Horizon League

 

 

 

More from 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan
Trending
NFL: FEB 02 Super Bowl LIV - Chiefs v 49ers
32 Items
Sports

Price Of Beer At Every NFL Stadium 2025

Denver Broncos v Buffalo Bills
50 Items
Sports

Top 50 All-Time Funniest Fantasy Football Team Names In 2025

UTSA v Texas
20 Items
Nick In The Now

Top 20 College Athletes With The Highest NIL Valuations

NFL: OCT 30 Commanders at Colts
32 Items
Sports

Ranking The NFL’s Richest Owners From Top To Bottom

NFL Honors
40 Items
Sports

40 Photos Of Bill Belichick’s 24 Year-Old Girlfriend, Jordon Hudson

Waiting for his opportunity to swing
30 Items
Sports

Top 30 Kid-Friendly Baseball Walk-Up Songs In 2025

14th Annual NFL Honors - Arrivals
30 Items
Sports

Top 30 Hottest NFL Wives & Girlfriends Of 2025

Indianapolis Colts v Baltimore Ravens - NFL Preseason 2025
Sports

Takeaways From Colts First Regular Season Depth Chart Of 2025

93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close