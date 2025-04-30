SOLD OUT: The Fan Invitational Golf Outing Presented By Franciscan Health

- Date/time: Aug 7, 10:00am to 4:00pm
- Venue: The Legends Golf Club
- Address: 2555 Hurricane Rd., Franklin, IN
The Fan Invitational Golf Outing Presented by Franciscan Health
TICKETS ARE NO LONGER AVAILABLE FOR THIS EVENT
Come one, come all… to The Fan Invitational Golf Outing – Presented by Franciscan Health on Thursday, August 7th!
We are teaming up with Franciscan Health to present 3 LIVE Broadcasts and 18 Holes from the beautiful Legends Golf Club in Franklin!
Grab your buddies and your clubs and hit the course with us!
Lunch will be provided along with special drinks and activities throughout the course!
Take on Kevin Bowen for the Longest Drive and mingle with The Fan’s Jeff Rickard, Jake Query, JMV & James Boyd!
Why Attend?
-
It’s for a GREAT CAUSE – Benefiting the Franciscan Health Foundation.
- See your favorite On-Air Talent as they broadcast LIVE
- Free Cancer Screenings onsite.
- Special Gift to commemorate your participation in the event.
- Score big on Silent Auction items – one-of-a-kind experiences, sports memorabilia and more.
- Hole in One Contest – WIN A GOLF CART from EA Carts!
- Great Excuse to take a Day off work or use up a sick day!
- Gain Bragging Rights *IF you beat Kevin Bowen at the Longest Drive!
-
Earn Boasting Privileges for being Proactive about your health.
-
Fun Contests and Activations from our partners throughout the day.
⛳ When: Thursday, August 7th, 10 AM *Registration begins at 8:30 AM
⛳ Where: The Legends Golf Club
Brought to you by Franciscan Health Cancer Center, comprehensive care for your extraordinary life.
