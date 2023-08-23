Peterman Brothers Tailgate On Georgia Street | October 8th

- Date/time: Oct 8, 10:00am to 1:00pm
- Venue: Georgia Street
- Address: 126W E Georgia St, Indianapolis, IN 46225
When it’s football season, that also means it’s tailgate season!
Prior to Colts home games plan on stopping by Georgia Street to visit with us and Peterman Brothers!
Beer – Fat Tire from New Belgium Brewing, live music, food, and yard games will all be onsite to keep you entertained before kickoff!
Let’s root the Colts on to a VICTORY!
Tailgate Event Date:
Colts vs Titans – October 8th | 10 AM – 1PM
Future Tailgate Event Date:
Colts vs Browns – October 22nd | 10 AM – 1PM
Colts vs Saints – October 29th | 10 AM – 1PM
Click Peterman Brothers logo to learn more about Peterman Brothers Heating/Cooling/Plumbing/Electrical Business!
You won’t regret it!
