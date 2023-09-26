Morgan Wallen To Perform At Lucas Oil Stadium!

- Date/time: Apr 4, 7:30pm to 11:30pm
- Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium
- Address: 500 S Capitol Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46225
Morgan Wallen with special guests: Bailey Zimmerman, Nate Smith, and Lauren Watkins will be taking on Lucas Oil Stadium on Thursday, April 4, 2024!
Register now for access to tickets at MorganWallen.com.
Tickets for One Night At A Time 2024 will be using advance registration to ensure more tickets get into the hands of fans directly by helping to filter out bots from the ticket purchase process.
Fans can register now through Sunday, October 1 at 11:59 PM PT HERE.
Once registration closes, fans will be randomly selected to receive a day/time of the presale along with a code that grants them access to the presale.
