Michelob Ultra Mini Hoops Challenge

Michelob Ultra Mini Hoops 2025
  • Date/time: Nov 3, 12:00am to Jan 28, 12:00pm


Don’t miss the 2025 Mini Hoops Challenge presented by Michelob Ultra! 🏀

Come test your skills in the mini hoops challenge for your chance to win an ULTRA basketball jersey! 🔥 Be sure to check the schedule—our very own JAKE QUERY will be joining in on the fun at SELECT events.

The winner from each location will be invited to compete in THE FINALS for their chance to win a trip to Milwaukee to watch Indiana vs. Bucks, PLUS a $150 hotel card & $100 travel card!


Check out the full schedule below:

November 19th | To Be Announced

November 24th | To Be Announced

November 26th | Barringers Tavern

November 28th | Ale Emporium (Castleton) with Jake Query!

December 1st | To Be Announced

December 3rd | Binkley’s with Jake Query!

December 10th | To Be Announced

December 16th | To Be Announced

December 18th | To Be Announced

December 22nd | To Be Announced

December 23rd | To Be Announced

December 29th | To Be Announced

January 6th | To Be Announced

January 8th | Axle’s Garage Tap with Jake Query!

January 12th | To Be Announced

January 19th | To Be Announced

January 23rd | Tie-Breakers (Mass Ave)

January 28th | To Be Announced

