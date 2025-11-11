Listen Live
Michelob Ultra Mini Hoops Challenge with Jake Query – 12/23

Michelob Ultra Mini Hoops 2025
  • Date/time: Dec 23, 5:00pm to 7:00pm
  • Venue: Ale Emporium - Castleton
  • Address: 8617 Allisonville Road, Indianapolis

Don’t miss the 2025 Mini Hoops Challenge presented by Michelob Ultra! 🏀

Join our very own JAKE QUERY and test your skills in the mini hoops challenge for your chance to win an ULTRA basketball jersey! 🔥 The winner from each location will be invited to compete in THE FINALS for their chance to win a trip to Milwaukee to watch Indiana vs. Bucks, PLUS a $150 hotel card & $100 travel card!


Can’t make it but still want a chance to win? Check out the full schedule below:

December 29th | To Be Announced

January 6th | To Be Announced

January 8th | Axle’s Garage Tap with Jake Query!

January 12th | To Be Announced

January 19th | To Be Announced

January 23rd | Tie-Breakers (Mass Ave)

January 28th | To Be Announced

