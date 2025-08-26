Locks & Shots – 9/25

- Date/time: Sep 25, 3:00pm to 6:00pm
- Venue: Slipper Noodle
- Address: 372 S. Meridan St., Indianapolis
Don’t miss one of our favorite reoccurring remote events of the year: Larceny Locks & Lunazul Shots! 🏈
Catch JMV and Brent from Larceny & Lunazul as they go through their weekend NFL picks and discuss which fantasy player will have a breakout game. Tune-in Thursdays from 3PM–6PM or join us on location!
THIS WEEK’S EVENT:
9/25 @ Slippery Noodle
FUTURE EVENTS:
10/2 @ Parks Place Pub
10/9 @ Ale Emporium – Greenwood
10/16 @ Joe’s Grille – Westfield
10/23 @ Joe’s Grille – Fishers
10/30 @ Ale Emporium – Castleton
11/6 @ The Bulldog
11/13 @ Upstairs Pub
11/20 @ Free Spirit
12/4 @ TBD
12/11 @ TBD
12/18 @ Coaches Tavern
-
20 Last Place Punishments For Your 2025 Fantasy Football League
-
The Top 50 Girl Fantasy Football Team Names
-
Funniest College Football Player Names Of 2025
-
Price Of Beer At Every NFL Stadium 2025
-
Ranking The NFL's Richest Owners From Top To Bottom
-
Top 50 All-Time Funniest Fantasy Football Team Names In 2025
-
Top 20 College Athletes With The Highest NIL Valuations
-
Final Colts 53-Man Roster Projection