Locks & Shots – 12/4

- Date/time: Dec 4, 3:00pm to 6:00pm
- Venue: The Garage Pub & Grill
- Address: 308 4th St., Columbus, IN, 47201
Don’t miss one of our favorite reoccurring remote events of the year: Larceny Locks & Lunazul Shots! 🏈
Catch JMV and Brent from Larceny & Lunazul as they go through their weekend NFL picks and discuss which fantasy player will have a breakout game. Tune-in Thursdays from 3PM–6PM or join us on location!
THIS WEEK’S EVENT:
12/4 @ The Garage Pub & Grill
FUTURE EVENTS:
12/11 @ To Be Announced
12/18 @ Coaches Tavern
More from 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan