Larceny Locks & Lunazul Shots JMV Live Broadcast | December 28th

- Date/time: Dec 28, 3:00pm to 6:00pm
- Venue: Taylor's Pub in Nora
- Address: 1546 E. 86th St. Indianapolis, IN 46240
Come Join JMV for one of our favorite reoccurring remote events of the year – Larceny Locks & Lunazul Shots!
On location, Brent from Larceny and Lunazul joins JMV on the air and they go through their weekend NFL picks IN PERSON and then discuss which fantasy player will have a breakout game!
Tune-in on Thursdays from 3PM – 6PM. OR JOIN US on location!
This weeks show is at:
December 28th – Taylor’s Pub in Nora – 1546 E. 86th St. Indianapolis, IN 46240
Future Events:
January 4th – TBD
-
30 Of The All-Time Funniest Fantasy Football Team Names In 2023
-
5 Things Learned: Colts Sit Anthony Richardson Against Bears
-
Final Colts 53-Man Roster Projection
-
Colts Training Camp Notebook Day 13: Shaquille Leonard Misses First Practice
-
Colts 53-Man Roster Projection Ahead Of Preseason Finale
-
5 Things Learned: Anthony Richardson Leads Trio Of Scoring Drives
-
Colts Training Camp Notebook Day 12: Jonathan Taylor Away From Team
-
Answering 53 Colts Questions For 2023 Training Camp