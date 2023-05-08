Join JMV At The Grand Opening of Mystic Waters!

Join JMV during a live remote on May 12th from 3PM-6PM at the Grand Opening of Mystic Waters!

A Beautiful Outdoor Destination in South Madison County Pendleton, IN – Mystic Waters, a stunning outdoor destination, is set to open its doors to the public on May 12th, 2023.

The new family-friendly campsite is located just north of Indianapolis off I-69 and is conveniently situated just west of the charming town of Pendleton, IN.

Mystic Waters offers a range of outdoor activities including kayaking, canoeing, paddleboarding, swimming, yoga, volleyball, and catch-and-release fishing, as well as many fun indoor activities in the newly renovated Lodge. The official Grand Opening celebration will start at 12 pm on Friday, May 12th, with a complimentary lunch for all attendees.

There will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 2:30 pm, followed by live music performances by Kelley Isenhower and Krosshairs, Joe’s Grille food truck with food available for purchase, and cabin open houses until 6 pm. Door prizes will be given out throughout the day and there will be a special offer of 10% off for all cabin stays booked on the da\y of the event.

Owner Lisa Holverson said, Our vision was to turn this property into a stellar family campground based on our love for the great outdoors. We have brought life to a property with so much potential. We hope that local residents can be proud of their new gateway to Pendleton.

Mystic Waters is the perfect place to enjoy outdoor adventures with family and friends. For more information on Mystic Waters, visit their website at www.mysticwaterscampground.com