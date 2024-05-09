JMV Remote: Women’s Basketball Preview At Pivot Bar & Balcony

- Date/time: May 16, 3:00pm to 6:00pm
- Venue: Pivot Bar & Balcony at the Hyatt Place Downtown
- Address: 130 S Pennsylvania St, Indianapolis, IN 46204
Join us for an exciting JMV remote broadcast on May 16th from 3 PM to 6 PM at Pivot Bar & Balcony, located at the Hyatt Place Downtown.
Pivot Bar & Balcony is the perfect spot for pre- and post-game drinks/food for basketball games happening at Gainbridge Fieldhouse!
You can Indulge in crafted cocktails and locally sourced food while soaking in the stunning views from our rooftop!
Don’t miss out on this fantastic event to mingle, relax, and enjoy the best of what Pivot Bar & Balcony has to offer. Mark your calendars for a memorable evening on May 16th! 🎉
