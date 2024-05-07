Listen Live
JMV Remote: Win Indy 500 and Miller Lite Carb Day Tickets

Join JMV For A Chance To Win Indy 500 and Miller Lite Carb Day Tickets!
  • Date/time: May 22, 3:00pm to 6:00pm
  • Venue: District Tap North
  • Address: The District Tap Northside - 3720 E. 82nd St., Indianapolis, IN 46240

Join JMV LIVE remotely from 3pm-6pm at District Tap North on May 22nd! 🏁

Get ready to rev up your excitement and seize the opportunity for your chance to win tickets to the iconic Indy 500 and the Miller Lite Carb Day! 🍻

We will see you there!

