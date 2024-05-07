JMV Remote: Win Indy 500 and Miller Lite Carb Day Tickets

- Date/time: May 22, 3:00pm to 6:00pm
- Venue: District Tap North
- Address: The District Tap Northside - 3720 E. 82nd St., Indianapolis, IN 46240
Join JMV LIVE remotely from 3pm-6pm at District Tap North on May 22nd! 🏁
Get ready to rev up your excitement and seize the opportunity for your chance to win tickets to the iconic Indy 500 and the Miller Lite Carb Day! 🍻
We will see you there!
-
Funniest College Football Player Names Of 2023
-
Top 20 College Athletes With The Highest NIL Valuations
-
10 Takeaways From Colts 2024 Draft
-
Colts Winners And Losers From 2024 NFL Draft
-
Colts Round 2 Pick Recap: Texas Wideout Adonai Mitchell
-
Colts Round 1, Pick 15 Recap: UCLA Defensive End Laiatu Latu
-
Sons Of Former NFL Players Who Are In The 2024 NFL Draft
-
Top Day Two Draft Prospects For Colts?