JMV Live Broadcast At Hannah’s Hoosier Park!

- Date/time: Oct 25, 3:00pm to 6:00pm
- Venue: Hannah's Hoosier Park
- Address: 4500 Dan Patch Cir, Anderson, IN 46013
The Super Bowl of harness racing is coming to Harrah’s Hoosier Park in Anderson.
Join JMV Wednesday, October 25th from 3PM – 6PM as he will broadcast LIVE and get Indy ready for the weekend’s Breeders Crown.
