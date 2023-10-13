Listen Live
JMV Live Broadcast At Hannah’s Hoosier Park!

The Super Bowl of harness racing is coming to Harrah's Hoosier Park in Anderson.
  • Date/time: Oct 25, 3:00pm to 6:00pm
  • Venue: Hannah's Hoosier Park
  • Address: 4500 Dan Patch Cir, Anderson, IN 46013

Join JMV Wednesday, October 25th from 3PM – 6PM as he will broadcast LIVE and get Indy ready for the weekend’s Breeders Crown.

