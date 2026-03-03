Jack Daniels Small Ball Tournament with Kevin Bowen – 3/13

The FAN invites you to SHOW UP and SHOW OUT at this year’s Small Ball Tournament sponsored by Jack Daniels!

Join Kevin Bowen for week #2 at Bulldog Bar and Lounge to take on the clock! Step up to the small ball basketball game and see if you can finish the night with the highest score.

The winner of Event 1 and the winner of Event 2 will earn an invitation to the CHAMPIONSHIP on Monday March 23rd at Parks Place Pub for the OPPORTUNITY to play against each other to win $1,000 or go home.

We have had epic showdowns in the past and want to see you if you’ve got game!

Details for all upcoming events are below:

Event 1: Thursday, March 12th | 7pm-9pm | Joe’s Grille – 16156 Spring Mill Road, Westfield Event 2: Friday, March 13th | 7pm-9pm | Bulldog Bar and Lounge – 5380 N College Avenue, Indianapolis CHAMPIONSHIP: Monday, March 23rd | 7pm-9pm | Parks Place Pub – 8594 E. 116th St, Ste 70, Fishers

SEE YOU THERE!

🏀🏀🏀🏀🏀🏀🏀🏀🏀🏀🏀🏀🏀🏀🏀🏀🏀