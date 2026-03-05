Indianapolis Madness presented by Coors Light with JMV – 3/13

- Date/time: Mar 13, 3:00pm to 6:00pm
- Venue: Joe's Grille (Castleton)
- Address: 6645 E. 82nd Street, Indianapolis
MARCH IS ON, INDY. 🏀
GET IN ON THE ACTION AT INDIANAPOLIS MADNESS PRESENTED BY COORS LIGHT! 🔥
This week we’re taking over Joe’s Grille in Castleton, come out and hang with JMV as he broadcasts LIVE, score some exclusive swag and kick back with a mountain cold Coors Light! 🍻
Whether you’re a bracket boss or just here for the buzzer-beaters, this is your spot to catch the action and soak up the tournament vibes. 🙌
Can’t make it to this event? Join in on the MADNESS every Friday in March:
March 20th – Ale Emporium (Avon)
March 27th – Location To Be Announced
More from 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan