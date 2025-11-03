Listen Live
View Full Schedule
Back To Events

Get Tickets: Nights Of Lights At Indiana State Fairgrounds

The Indiana State Fairgrounds once again hosts Christmas Nights of Lights, Indy’s largest drive thru light show synchronized to music broadcasting through your car radio!

Add to Calendar

Christmas-Nights-of-Lights at the Indiana State Fairgrounds
  • Date/time: Nov 3, 9:56pm
Christmas-Nights-of-Lights at the Indiana State Fairgrounds

Celebrate the 2025 Christmas season with us!

Open nightly November 7 through December 31 – rain, shine, or snow.

The Indiana State Fairgrounds once again hosts Christmas Nights of Lights, Indy’s largest drive thru light show synchronized to music broadcasting through your car radio!

ONLINE RESERVATIONS REQUIRED!

No cash or credit will be accepted at the ticket booth. With our new reservation system in place, wait times should be under an hour. However, since there are limited tickets each night, there are NO REFUNDS. Exchanges for a different night or time slot based on availability and must be made no later than 10pm on the day the ticket is valid.

Tickets purchased using a discount code can only be exchanged for show times between 11/7/2025 – 11/22/2025.

Enter Christmas Nights of Lights at:
Indiana State Fairgrounds 1698 E 42nd St. (Gate 3).

Carload Passes and Group Passes apply to SINGLE VEHICLES only. We are not able to admit multiple vehicles under the same Carload Pass or Group Pass. The height restriction of the entrance tunnel is 11 ft. WE CANNOT ACCOMMODATE FULL SIZE BUSES OR LARGE RVS!

CLICK HERE TO GET TICKETS NOW!

More from 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan
Trending
40 Items
Sports

40 Photos Of Boxing Ring Girl And Jaxon Dart’s Girlfriend, Marissa Ayers

Auburn v Arkansas
14 Items
Sports

List Of College Football Coaches Fired This Season 2025

30 Items
Sports

Top 30 Hottest NFL Wives & Girlfriends Of 2025

Las Vegas Raiders v Indianapolis Colts - NFL 2025
Sports

Colts Need To Make Trade Deadline Move On Defense

Indianapolis Colts v Pittsburgh Steelers
6 Items
Sports

5 Things Learned: Steelers Pressure Causes Rare Colts Loss

20 Items
Sports

Top 20 All-Time Greatest Baseball Players

UTSA v Texas
20 Items
Nick In The Now

Top 20 College Athletes With The Highest NIL Valuations

Milwaukee Brewers v Oakland Athletics
30 Items
Nick In The Now

Price Of Beer At Every MLB Stadium

93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close