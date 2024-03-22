- Date/time: Mar 30, 1:00pm to 3:00pm
- Venue: Downtown Canal
Eggventure on the Canal is back on March 30, 2024!
Eggventure provides an opportunity for explorers of all ages and abilites to participate in downtown Indy’s best scavenger hunt along the scenic Downtown Canal.
This year’s event will again feature a scavenger hunt with several stops where participants will complete fun games and activities to earn their eggs.
Walk, run, stroll, or bike between each stop.
Participants who complete the entire hunt will receive a special prize!
Eggventure on the Canal is FREE to the public and family (and dog) friendly. Registration is preferred. Eggventure on the Canal is presented by the Indianapolis Cultural Trail with support from the Indianapolis Department of Metropolitan Development.
