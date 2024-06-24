- Date/time: Jul 4, 6:00pm to 10:20pm
- Venue: American Legion Mall | 500-600 North Meridian Street
Downtown Indy’s Fourth Fest returns for its second year featuring an expanded street festival and 20-minute fireworks show! The street festival begins at 6:00 p.m. with food trucks, ice cream stands, beverages, and a kids zone on St Clair Street and American Legion Mall.
Downtown Indy, Inc.’s festival stage on North Street will feature live musical performances in addition to pre-event interviews and programming from Indiana Donor Network and Donate Life Indiana. The eight-piece pop, R&B, dance band Living Proof is set to headline alongside Pavel & Direct Contact, drawing from Latin-jazz and salsa influences.
-
Funniest College Football Player Names Of 2023
-
Price Of Beer At Every MLB Stadium
-
Colts Bullish On Anthony Richardson As A Passer
-
Top 20 College Athletes With The Highest NIL Valuations
-
Price Of Beer At Every NFL Stadium 2023
-
20 Last Place Punishments For Your 2023 Fantasy Football League
-
Top 20 Funniest Names In MLB History
-
AD Mitchell Stands Out During Colts Offseason