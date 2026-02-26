Listen Live
Coors Light Indianapolis Madness with JMV – 3/6

Indianapolis Maddness 2026 | Molson Coors
  • Date/time: Mar 6, 3:00pm to 6:00pm
  • Venue: The Dugout
  • Address: 621 Virginia Ave, Indianapolis, IN

MARCH IS ON, INDY. 🏀

GET IN ON THE ACTION AT INDIANAPOLIS MADNESS PRESENTED BY COORS LIGHT! 🔥

This week we’re taking over The Dugout—come out and hang with JMV as he broadcasts LIVE, score some exclusive swag and kick back with a mountain cold Coors Light! 🍻

Whether you’re a bracket boss or just here for the buzzer-beaters, this is your spot to catch the action and soak up the tournament vibes. 🙌

Can’t make it to this event? Join in on the MADNESS every Friday in March:

March 13th – LOCATION TBA

March 20th – LOCATION TBA

March 27th – LOCATION TBA

