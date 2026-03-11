Bud Light Mini Hoops Mania with JMV – 4/1

ARE YOU READY, INDY? 🏀

Bud Light Mini Hoops Mania is back and the stakes are higher than ever!



There’s more than just bragging rights on the line—this year ONE WINNER will punch their ticket to Las Vegas to compete in the finals for a shot at $10,000 CASH. 🏆

📍 This week, we’re taking over Ale Emporium in Avon.

Come hang out with JMV, broadcasting LIVE as the action unfolds, and step up to the rim for your chance at glory. 🔥 Bring your friends, bring your confidence, and bring your A-game…Vegas is waiting.

Can’t make it this week but still want a chance to win? Visit us at a future Mini Hoops Mania event:

April 2nd – Buffalo Wild Wings (1077 N. Emerson Ave.)

*FINALS* April 3rd – Slippery Noodle ( 372 S. Meridian St.) with JMV!