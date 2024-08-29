Listen Live
View Full Schedule
Back To Events

Bud Light Blue Fridays with JMV! – Sept 13th

Add to Calendar
Bud Light Blue Fridays With JMV at a bar near you before the weekend!
  • Date/time: Sep 13, 3:00pm to 6:00pm
  • Venue: Ale Emporium - Castleton
  • Address: 8617 Allisonville Rd, Indianapolis, IN, 46250

Bud Light Blue Fridays are Back!

All Colts season long, JMV will be on location broadcasting LIVE 3PM – 6PM on Fridays to gear up for upcoming Colts games!
If you heard that we are going to be GIVING AWAY TICKETS, you heard right!
Dates and locations are below to all Bud Light Blue Fridays where you can preview that week’s Colts game with JMV!

This weeks event is at:

September 12th        Ale Emporium – Castleton        8617 Allisonville Rd.

Future events:

MORE COMING SOON

More from 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan
Trending
NFL: FEB 02 Super Bowl LIV - Chiefs v 49ers
32 Items
Sports

Price Of Beer At Every NFL Stadium 2025

NFL: OCT 30 Commanders at Colts
32 Items
Sports

Ranking The NFL’s Richest Owners From Top To Bottom

Denver Broncos v Buffalo Bills
50 Items
Sports

Top 50 All-Time Funniest Fantasy Football Team Names In 2025

UTSA v Texas
20 Items
Nick In The Now

Top 20 College Athletes With The Highest NIL Valuations

NFL Honors
40 Items
Sports

40 Photos Of Bill Belichick’s 24 Year-Old Girlfriend, Jordon Hudson

Waiting for his opportunity to swing
30 Items
Sports

Top 30 Kid-Friendly Baseball Walk-Up Songs In 2025

14th Annual NFL Honors - Arrivals
30 Items
Sports

Top 30 Hottest NFL Wives & Girlfriends Of 2025

Indianapolis Colts v Baltimore Ravens - NFL Preseason 2025
Sports

Takeaways From Colts First Regular Season Depth Chart Of 2025

93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close