Bud Light Blue Fridays with JMV! – Sept 13th

- Date/time: Sep 13, 3:00pm to 6:00pm
- Venue: Ale Emporium - Castleton
- Address: 8617 Allisonville Rd, Indianapolis, IN, 46250
Bud Light Blue Fridays are Back!
All Colts season long, JMV will be on location broadcasting LIVE 3PM – 6PM on Fridays to gear up for upcoming Colts games!
If you heard that we are going to be GIVING AWAY TICKETS, you heard right!
Dates and locations are below to all Bud Light Blue Fridays where you can preview that week’s Colts game with JMV!
This weeks event is at:
September 12th Ale Emporium – Castleton 8617 Allisonville Rd.
Future events:
MORE COMING SOON
