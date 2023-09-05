93.5 / 107.5 The Fan
Bud Light Blue Friday With JMV | January 5th

Bud Light Blue Fridays With JMV at a bar near you before the weekend!
  • Date/time: Jan 5, 3:00pm to 6:00pm
  • Venue: The Garage
  • Address: 906 Carrollton Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46202

Bud Light Blue Fridays are Back!

All Colts season long, JMV will be on location broadcasting LIVE 3PM – 6PM every Friday to gear up for upcoming Colts games!

If you heard that we are going to be GIVING AWAY TICKETS, you heard right!

Dates and locations are below to all Bud Light Blue Fridays where you can preview that week’s Colts game with JMV!

Our final event is at:

January 5th – The Garage – 906 Carrollton Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46202

