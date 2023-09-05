Bud Light Blue Friday With JMV | December 29th

Bud Light Blue Fridays are Back!

All Colts season long, JMV will be on location broadcasting LIVE 3PM – 6PM every Friday to gear up for upcoming Colts games!

If you heard that we are going to be GIVING AWAY TICKETS, you heard right!

Dates and locations are below to all Bud Light Blue Fridays where you can preview that week’s Colts game with JMV!

This weeks event is at:

December 29th – Mucky Duck – 4425 Southport Crossing Dr, Indianapolis, IN 46237

Our final event:

January 5th – The Garage – 906 Carrollton Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46202