Meet Arrow McLaren INDYCAR Drivers, Courtesy of Mission Foods, With Jake Query

Join Jake Query at Kroger in Speedway on May 25th to meet Arrow McLaren drivers Pato O’Ward, Felix Rosenqvist, Alexander Rossi and Tony Kanaan, courtesy of Mission Foods!

The event will take place from 5PM to 6PM, so stop by for your chance to take a photo or grab an autograph before the 107th Running of the Indianapolis 500.

There will also be samples from Mission Foods and McLaren super cars!