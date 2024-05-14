Arrow McLaren INDYCAR Driver Meet & Greet with Jake Query!

- Date/time: May 23, 5:00pm to 6:00pm
- Venue: Kroger in Speedway
- Address: 5718 Crawfordsville Rd, Speedway, Indiana, 46224
🏁Get revved up and catch Jake Query at Kroger in Speedway on May 23, from 5PM to 6PM.
Score freebies from Mission Foods, marvel at 🏎 McLaren supercars, and 📸snap a pic with your favorite Arrow McLaren IndyCar idols thanks to Mission Foods.
SEE YOU THERE 📍 KROGER – Speedway
🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁
