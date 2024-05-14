Listen Live
View Full Schedule
Back To Events

Arrow McLaren INDYCAR Driver Meet & Greet with Jake Query!

Add to Calendar
Arrow McLaren LP IndyCar Meet The Drivers With Jake Query
  • Date/time: May 23, 5:00pm to 6:00pm
  • Venue: Kroger in Speedway
  • Address: 5718 Crawfordsville Rd, Speedway, Indiana, 46224

🏁Get revved up and catch Jake Query at Kroger in Speedway on May 23, from 5PM to 6PM. 

Score freebies from Mission Foods, marvel at 🏎 McLaren supercars, and 📸snap a pic with your favorite Arrow McLaren IndyCar idols thanks to Mission Foods. 

SEE YOU THERE 📍 KROGER – Speedway

🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁

 

More from 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close